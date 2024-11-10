TCU rolls past OK State 38-13

1 2 3 4 OKST 0 0 6 7 13 TCU 10 14 7 7 38

Team Stats

1st Downs 25 27 3rd down efficiency 5-12 6-10 4th down efficiency 2-4 1-1 Total Yards 368 468 Passing 233 293 Comp/Att 25/37 28/37 Yards per pass 6.3 7.9 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Rushing 135 175 Rushing Attempts 36 28 Yards per rush 3.8 6.3 Penalties 6-48 5-43 Turnovers 3 0 Fumbles lost 1 0 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Possession 32:20 27:40

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Team Notes

•TCU became bowl eligible for the second time in Head Coach Sonny Dykes ‘ three seasons. His 2022 team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship.

•TCU had three takeaways for the first time since its 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal win over Michigan.



•TCU led 24-0 at halftime, holding an opponent scoreless in the first half for the third time this season.

•The Horned Frogs are 19-3 when holding a halftime lead under Dykes and 21-2 when leading after three quarters.

•TCU has won five of its last seven games versus Oklahoma State.

•Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 6-6 against Oklahoma State with a 5-1 record in Fort Worth.

•Dykes is 2-0 as a head coach versus Oklahoma State with both meetings taking place with him at TCU.

•TCU played at night for the seventh time in 10 games this season.

•TCU scored for the 404th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NCAA history. No. 1 is Florida at 457 games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).