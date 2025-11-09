Card Comments… John Henry Johnson

By Gregg Moeller

Isn’t this an awesome looking card? This is a borderline portrait painting.

And on this ’55 Bowman John Henry Johnson is flat-out gorgeous. The sly smile, the glimmer in his eye…this is a man. Even if his helmet is giving him issues. This is football’s version of the Old Spice guy.

And I like girls. A lot.

On these postings, I like to use cards that I own. It makes for a better connection. Out of all of my postings, I have “cheated” and used cards off of eBay or the Internet maybe three or four times.

I don’t own this card. I own a couple of John Henry Johnson (again, that is a name that you HAVE to use in its entirety whenever possible) cards, and I was going to use one of his Pittsburgh Steeler cards (where he had the greatest “over thirty” career in NFL history) that I own…but then this popped up.

So, I cheated.

Jim Brown said that John Henry Johnson was the best running back he’d ever seen. That is a pretty fair assessment. He remains the oldest man to rush for two hundred yards in a game, and he was the oldest player to rush for a thousand yards until John Riggins broke that record. When he wasn’t doing that, he also rescued two women from a burning building—one of them being his pregnant wife. Niiiice move, John Henry.

He was initially drafted by the Steelers, but he went to Calgary thinking that Pittsburgh was too cold. Art Rooney LOVED telling that story. But after being part of the “Million Dollar Backfield” with the 49ers and winning an NFL title with Detroit, he finally went to Pittsburgh, and thrived. And Art Rooney was the man who introduced John Henry Johnson at his Hall of Fame induction.

But none of his Steeler cards radiate machismo like this one. So, now I’m off to eBay.