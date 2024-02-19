TCU completes the sweep of Florida Gulf Coast

|R
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|FGCU
|TCU
|1st
|J. Lojewski reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (3-1 BBSB); R. Moya out at second ss to 2b; C. Davalan scored, unearned.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Bowen homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-2 KF); Silva scored.
|1
|2
|2nd
|Boyers singled through the left side, RBI (0-2 FF); Brunson scored.
|1
|3
|3rd
|I. Farrow homered to left field, 2 RBI (2-0 BB); C. Davalan scored.
|3
|3
|3rd
|H. Povey homered to right field, 2 RBI (0-2 FF); J. Lojewski scored.
|5
|3
|3rd
|Bowen singled to right center, 2 RBI (3-2 BBKKB); Silva scored; Maxwell scored.
|5
|5
|6th
|E. Dempsey singled to shortstop, RBI (2-2 FSBB); I. Farrow advanced to second; C. Davalan advanced to third; M. Moise scored.
|6
|5
|6th
|Chatagnier advanced to second on a wild pitch; Brunson advanced to third on a wild pitch; Green scored on a wild pitch.
|6
|6
|6th
|Maxwell walked (3-1 BBBKB); Chatagnier advanced to third on a wild pitch; Brunson scored on a wild pitch.
|6
|7
|6th
|Tolle singled through the right side, 2 RBI (0-1 S); Byrne advanced to second; Maxwell scored; Chatagnier scored.
|6
|9
|6th
|Bowen doubled to left center, RBI (2-1 BKB); Tolle advanced to third; Byrne scored.
|6
|11
|6th
|Green singled to third base, RBI (0-0); Bowen advanced to third; Tolle scored.
|6
|11
Notes: Courtesy of TCU Baseball
- TCU tallies its first season-opening series sweep since sweeping Kentucky to open the 2020 campaign.
- TCU recorded double-digit runs (11) and double-digit hits (13) for the third straight game.
- TCU stole multiple bases (2) for the third time this season.
- TCU homered for the third straight game.
- For the third straight game, TCU drew more walks (8) than it struck out (7).
- TCU turned one double play in the game.
- Zack Morris, Jack Basseer and Andrew Mosiello made their TCU debuts.
- Sam Myers made his collegiate debut as a pinch runner in the eighth inning.
- Mosiello made his first appearance on the mound since June 5, 2022 after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury.
- Logan Maxwell tallied his first multi-hit game of the season and the 10th of his career.
- Payton Tolle recorded his second multi-RBI game of the year and the 25th of his career.
- Anthony Silva posted his second multi-hit game of the season and the 22nd of his career.
- Karson Bowen hit his first home run of the season and the seventh home run of his career.
- Bowen picked up his first multi-hit game of the season and the 25th of his career.
- Bowen tallied his first multi-RBI game of the year and the 14th of his career.
- Brody Green collected his first multi-hit game of the season and the second of his career.