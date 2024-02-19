News Ticker

TCU completes the sweep of Florida Gulf Coast

February 19, 2024 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E
Florida Gulf Coast 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 6 8 4
TCU 0 3 2 0 0 6 0 0 11 13 4

Scoring Summary

Inning

 FGCU TCU
  1st J. Lojewski reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (3-1 BBSB); R. Moya out at second ss to 2b; C. Davalan scored, unearned. 1 0
  2nd Bowen homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-2 KF); Silva scored. 1 2
  2nd Boyers singled through the left side, RBI (0-2 FF); Brunson scored. 1 3
  3rd I. Farrow homered to left field, 2 RBI (2-0 BB); C. Davalan scored. 3 3
  3rd H. Povey homered to right field, 2 RBI (0-2 FF); J. Lojewski scored. 5 3
  3rd Bowen singled to right center, 2 RBI (3-2 BBKKB); Silva scored; Maxwell scored. 5 5
  6th E. Dempsey singled to shortstop, RBI (2-2 FSBB); I. Farrow advanced to second; C. Davalan advanced to third; M. Moise scored. 6 5
  6th Chatagnier advanced to second on a wild pitch; Brunson advanced to third on a wild pitch; Green scored on a wild pitch. 6 6
  6th Maxwell walked (3-1 BBBKB); Chatagnier advanced to third on a wild pitch; Brunson scored on a wild pitch. 6 7
  6th Tolle singled through the right side, 2 RBI (0-1 S); Byrne advanced to second; Maxwell scored; Chatagnier scored. 6 9
  6th Bowen doubled to left center, RBI (2-1 BKB); Tolle advanced to third; Byrne scored. 6 11
  6th Green singled to third base, RBI (0-0); Bowen advanced to third; Tolle scored. 6 11

 

Notes: Courtesy of TCU Baseball

  • TCU tallies its first season-opening series sweep since sweeping Kentucky to open the 2020 campaign.
  • TCU recorded double-digit runs (11) and double-digit hits (13) for the third straight game.
  • TCU stole multiple bases (2) for the third time this season.
  • TCU homered for the third straight game.
  • For the third straight game, TCU drew more walks (8) than it struck out (7).
  • TCU turned one double play in the game.
  • Zack Morris, Jack Basseer and Andrew Mosiello made their TCU debuts.
  • Sam Myers made his collegiate debut as a pinch runner in the eighth inning.
  • Mosiello made his first appearance on the mound since June 5, 2022 after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury.
  • Logan Maxwell tallied his first multi-hit game of the season and the 10th of his career.
  • Payton Tolle recorded his second multi-RBI game of the year and the 25th of his career.
  • Anthony Silva posted his second multi-hit game of the season and the 22nd of his career. 
  • Karson Bowen hit his first home run of the season and the seventh home run of his career. 
  • Bowen picked up his first multi-hit game of the season and the 25th of his career.
  • Bowen tallied his first multi-RBI game of the year and the 14th of his career.
  • Brody Green collected his first multi-hit game of the season and the second of his career.

 

