TCU completes the sweep of Florida Gulf Coast

1st J. Lojewski reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI (3-1 BBSB); R. Moya out at second ss to 2b; C. Davalan scored, unearned. 1 0

2nd Bowen homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-2 KF); Silva scored. 1 2

2nd Boyers singled through the left side, RBI (0-2 FF); Brunson scored. 1 3

3rd I. Farrow homered to left field, 2 RBI (2-0 BB); C. Davalan scored. 3 3

3rd H. Povey homered to right field, 2 RBI (0-2 FF); J. Lojewski scored. 5 3

3rd Bowen singled to right center, 2 RBI (3-2 BBKKB); Silva scored; Maxwell scored. 5 5

6th E. Dempsey singled to shortstop, RBI (2-2 FSBB); I. Farrow advanced to second; C. Davalan advanced to third; M. Moise scored. 6 5

6th Chatagnier advanced to second on a wild pitch; Brunson advanced to third on a wild pitch; Green scored on a wild pitch. 6 6

6th Maxwell walked (3-1 BBBKB); Chatagnier advanced to third on a wild pitch; Brunson scored on a wild pitch. 6 7

6th Tolle singled through the right side, 2 RBI (0-1 S); Byrne advanced to second; Maxwell scored; Chatagnier scored. 6 9

6th Bowen doubled to left center, RBI (2-1 BKB); Tolle advanced to third; Byrne scored. 6 11