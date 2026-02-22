News Ticker

TCU comes back to beat WV 60-54

February 21, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
WVU
 25 29 54
TCU
 30 30 60
 

Team Stats
FG 20-49 18-53
Field Goal % 41 34
3PT 5-21 6-16
Three Point % 24 38
FT 9-12 18-27
Free Throw % 75 67
Rebounds 28 39
Offensive Rebounds 9 19
Defensive Rebounds 19 20
Assists 12 13
Steals 7 11
Blocks 8 2
Total Turnovers 16 12
Points Off Turnovers 11 12
Fast Break Points 6 7
Points in Paint 28 20
Fouls 16 9
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 8 7
Percent Led 46 44

TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 19-9 all-time against West Virginia.
– TCU improved to 8-6 against WVU in Fort Worth and have won the last five.
– Under Jamie Dixon, TCU has won eight of 10 games against WVU in Schollmaier Arena.
– TCU improved to 12-5 at home this season.
– TCU outrebounded WVU 39-28. The Horned Frogs improved to 15-2 this season and 155-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU had 19 offensive rebounds, which tied a season high (Baylor, 1/3/26).
– TCU shot 34.0 percent from the field. It was the Frogs’ second lowest percentage of the season and their lowest in a win.
– The 60 points scored was a season low for TCU.
– TCU committed a season-low nine fouls.

