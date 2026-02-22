TCU comes back to beat WV 60-54

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
WVU
|25
|29
|54
|
TCU
|30
|30
|60
|
Team Stats
|FG
|20-49
|18-53
|Field Goal %
|41
|34
|3PT
|5-21
|6-16
|Three Point %
|24
|38
|FT
|9-12
|18-27
|Free Throw %
|75
|67
|Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|19
|Defensive Rebounds
|19
|20
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Total Turnovers
|16
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fast Break Points
|6
|7
|Points in Paint
|28
|20
|Fouls
|16
|9
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|8
|7
|Percent Led
|46
|44
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 19-9 all-time against West Virginia.
– TCU improved to 8-6 against WVU in Fort Worth and have won the last five.
– Under Jamie Dixon, TCU has won eight of 10 games against WVU in Schollmaier Arena.
– TCU improved to 12-5 at home this season.
– TCU outrebounded WVU 39-28. The Horned Frogs improved to 15-2 this season and 155-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU had 19 offensive rebounds, which tied a season high (Baylor, 1/3/26).
– TCU shot 34.0 percent from the field. It was the Frogs’ second lowest percentage of the season and their lowest in a win.
– The 60 points scored was a season low for TCU.
– TCU committed a season-low nine fouls.