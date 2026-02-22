TCU comes back to beat WV 60-54

Team Stats FG 20-49 18-53 Field Goal % 41 34 3PT 5-21 6-16 Three Point % 24 38 FT 9-12 18-27 Free Throw % 75 67 Rebounds 28 39 Offensive Rebounds 9 19 Defensive Rebounds 19 20 Assists 12 13 Steals 7 11 Blocks 8 2 Total Turnovers 16 12 Points Off Turnovers 11 12 Fast Break Points 6 7 Points in Paint 28 20 Fouls 16 9 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 8 7 Percent Led 46 44

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 19-9 all-time against West Virginia.

– TCU improved to 8-6 against WVU in Fort Worth and have won the last five.

– Under Jamie Dixon , TCU has won eight of 10 games against WVU in Schollmaier Arena.

– TCU improved to 12-5 at home this season.

– TCU outrebounded WVU 39-28. The Horned Frogs improved to 15-2 this season and 155-46 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU had 19 offensive rebounds, which tied a season high (Baylor, 1/3/26).

– TCU shot 34.0 percent from the field. It was the Frogs’ second lowest percentage of the season and their lowest in a win.

– The 60 points scored was a season low for TCU.

– TCU committed a season-low nine fouls.