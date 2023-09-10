News Ticker

TCU bounces back, defeats Nicholls 41-6

September 10, 2023 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 NICH TCU
TD
10:34
Blake Nowell 24 Yd Return of Blocked Punt (Griffin Kell Kick)
4 plays, 89 yards, 1:43
 0 7
TD
1:00
Chandler Morris 32 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 79 yards, 1:36
 0 14
 
 

2nd Quarter

 NICH TCU
TD
10:43
Jaylon Robinson 14 Yd pass from Chandler Morris (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 55 yards, 1:33
 0 21
FG
0:31
Gavin Lasseigne 40 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 90 yards, 4:52
 3 21
FG
0:08
Griffin Kell 57 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 31 yards, 0:25
 3 24
 
 

3rd Quarter

 NICH TCU
FG
2:51
Gavin Lasseigne 47 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
 6 24
 
 

4th Quarter

 NICH TCU
TD
10:15
JoJo Earle 4 Yd pass from Chandler Morris (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 70 yards, 2:55
 6 31
FG
6:31
Griffin Kell 42 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 26 yards, 2:47
 6 34
TD
0:48
Jordyn Bailey 34 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 48 yards, 0:43
 6 41

Team Stats

 
1st Downs 15 22
3rd down efficiency 8-20 4-12
4th down efficiency 0-2 2-4
Total Yards 263 442
Passing 177 313
Comp-Att 17-36 28-33
Yards per pass 4.9 9.5
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Rushing 86 129
Rushing Attempts 39 37
Yards per rush 2.2 3.5
Penalties 7-45 5-50
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles lost 1 1
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Possession 35:26 24:34

