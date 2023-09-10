TCU bounces back, defeats Nicholls 41-6

Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|NICH
|TCU
|
TD
10:34
Blake Nowell 24 Yd Return of Blocked Punt (Griffin Kell Kick)
4 plays, 89 yards, 1:43
|0
|7
|
TD
1:00
Chandler Morris 32 Yd Run (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 79 yards, 1:36
|0
|14
|
2nd Quarter
|NICH
|TCU
|
TD
10:43
Jaylon Robinson 14 Yd pass from Chandler Morris (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 55 yards, 1:33
|0
|21
|
FG
0:31
Gavin Lasseigne 40 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 90 yards, 4:52
|3
|21
|
FG
0:08
Griffin Kell 57 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 31 yards, 0:25
|3
|24
|
3rd Quarter
|NICH
|TCU
|
FG
2:51
Gavin Lasseigne 47 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
|6
|24
|
4th Quarter
|NICH
|TCU
|
TD
10:15
JoJo Earle 4 Yd pass from Chandler Morris (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 70 yards, 2:55
|6
|31
|
FG
6:31
Griffin Kell 42 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 26 yards, 2:47
|6
|34
|
TD
0:48
Jordyn Bailey 34 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 48 yards, 0:43
|6
|41
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|3rd down efficiency
|8-20
|4-12
|4th down efficiency
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Yards
|263
|442
|Passing
|177
|313
|Comp-Att
|17-36
|28-33
|Yards per pass
|4.9
|9.5
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Rushing
|86
|129
|Rushing Attempts
|39
|37
|Yards per rush
|2.2
|3.5
|Penalties
|7-45
|5-50
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles lost
|1
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Possession
|35:26
|24:34