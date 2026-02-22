Americans let 1 slip away in OT, Utah 3 Americans 2

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|OT
|Total
|Utah Grizzlies
|15
|10
|12
|2
|39
|Allen Americans
|11
|17
|12
|1
|41
Scoring
1st Period
Utah
4:27
Goal
Goal by #22 Neil Shea, assisted by #92 Maxim Barbashev.
2nd Period
Allen
6:52
Goal
Goal by #92 Colby McAuley, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #7 Colton Hargrove.
Allen
14:53
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #8 Ty Prefontaine.
3rd Period
Utah
5:00
Goal
Goal by #12 Reilly Connors, assisted by #6 Luc Salem and #5 Colby Enns.
OT
Utah
2:20
Goal
Goal by #59 Tyler Gratton, assisted by #23 Reed Lebster.