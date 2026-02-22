News Ticker

Americans let 1 slip away in OT, Utah 3 Americans 2

February 22, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT
 
 1 0 1 1 3
 
 0 2 0 0 2

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd OT Total
 Utah Grizzlies 15 10 12 2 39
 Allen Americans 11 17 12 1 41

Scoring

1st Period

Utah
4:27
Goal
Goal by #22 Neil Shea, assisted by #92 Maxim Barbashev.

2nd Period

Allen
6:52
Goal
Goal by #92 Colby McAuley, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #7 Colton Hargrove.
Allen
14:53
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #8 Ty Prefontaine.

3rd Period

Utah
5:00
Goal
Goal by #12 Reilly Connors, assisted by #6 Luc Salem and #5 Colby Enns.

OT

Utah
2:20
Goal
Goal by #59 Tyler Gratton, assisted by #23 Reed Lebster.

