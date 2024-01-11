In the week of College basketball upsets, add 1 more. TCU takes down #9 OK 80-71

|1
|2
|34
|37
|71
|40
|40
|80
Team Stats
|FG
|26-58
|28-64
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|43.8
|3PT
|7-25
|7-24
|Three Point %
|28.0
|29.2
|FT
|12-17
|17-22
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|77.3
|Rebounds
|38
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|29
|26
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|2
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Total Turnovers
|14
|7
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|25
|Fast Break Points
|10
|14
|Points in Paint
|34
|28
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|17
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 8-28 all-time against Oklahoma and has won four of the last five meetings.
- The Frogs improved to 8-0 at home this season.
- It was TCU’s highest ranked win since Feb. 26 of last season when it beat No. 9 Texas, 75-73.
- TCU improved to 1-2 over AP Top 25 teams this season.
- Of TCU’s 35 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 20 have come under Jamie Dixon.
- TCU improved to 35-29 in Big 12 games under Dixon.
- TCU had a season-low seven turnovers.
- TCU forced Oklahoma into 14 turnovers. The Frogs have forced 13 or more turnovers in all but one game this season.
- The 17-point lead TCU had at 2:33 remaining in the game was OU’s largest deficit of the season.
- TCU was without Jakobe Coles (foot).
Individual Notes
- Emanuel Miller led the Frogs with 27 points. It was the fifth time this season he scored 20 or more points and finished two shy of his career-high 29.
- Miller reached 1,000 career points as a Horned Frogs with a 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining. He’s the 40th to reach 1,000 as a TCU player and the seventh under Jamie Dixon. Miller went over 1,000 points in his career last season, which included his two seasons at Texas A&M.
- Miller tied a season-high with nine rebounds. He led the team in rebounding for the fifth time this season.
- Miller’s six offensive rebounds were the most he’s had in a game all season.
- Avery Anderson III scored 15 points, tying his season-high, and it was his fourth game this season in double-figures.
- Anderson also led TCU in assists for the fifth time with five.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 13 points, his 11th game this season in double-figures.
- Nelson’s seven rebounds were a season-high.
- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 11 points, shooting 3-for-6 from the field. It was his third game in double-digits this season.
Courtesy TCU basketball