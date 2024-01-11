News Ticker

In the week of College basketball upsets, add 1 more. TCU takes down #9 OK 80-71

January 11, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
Oklahoma 34 37 71
TCU 40 40 80

Team Stats

 
FG 26-58 28-64
Field Goal % 44.8 43.8
3PT 7-25 7-24
Three Point % 28.0 29.2
FT 12-17 17-22
Free Throw % 70.6 77.3
Rebounds 38 35
Offensive Rebounds 9 9
Defensive Rebounds 29 26
Assists 19 14
Steals 2 7
Blocks 2 2
Total Turnovers 14 7
Points Off Turnovers 11 25
Fast Break Points 10 14
Points in Paint 34 28
Fouls 20 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 17

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 8-28 all-time against Oklahoma and has won four of the last five meetings.
  • The Frogs improved to 8-0 at home this season.
  • It was TCU’s highest ranked win since Feb. 26 of last season when it beat No. 9 Texas, 75-73. 
  • TCU improved to 1-2 over AP Top 25 teams this season. 
  • Of TCU’s 35 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 20 have come under Jamie Dixon.
  • TCU improved to 35-29 in Big 12 games under Dixon.
  • TCU had a season-low seven turnovers. 
  • TCU forced Oklahoma into 14 turnovers. The Frogs have forced 13 or more turnovers in all but one game this season.
  • The 17-point lead TCU had at 2:33 remaining in the game was OU’s largest deficit of the season.
  • TCU was without Jakobe Coles (foot).

Individual Notes

  • Emanuel Miller led the Frogs with 27 points. It was the fifth time this season he scored 20 or more points and finished two shy of his career-high 29. 
  • Miller reached 1,000 career points as a Horned Frogs with a 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining. He’s the 40th to reach 1,000 as a TCU player and the seventh under Jamie Dixon. Miller went over 1,000 points in his career last season, which included his two seasons at Texas A&M.
  • Miller tied a season-high with nine rebounds. He led the team in rebounding for the fifth time this season. 
  • Miller’s six offensive rebounds were the most he’s had in a game all season.
  • Avery Anderson III scored 15 points, tying his season-high, and it was his fourth game this season in double-figures.
  • Anderson also led TCU in assists for the fifth time with five.
  • Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 13 points, his 11th game this season in double-figures.
  • Nelson’s seven rebounds were a season-high.
  • Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 11 points, shooting 3-for-6 from the field. It was his third game in double-digits this season.

 Courtesy TCU basketball

