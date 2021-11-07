TCU, Chandler Morris too much for #12 Baylor

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU has gone through the most chaotic times in program history over the past week with the sudden news that legendary head coach Gary Patterson and the Big 12 school he had coached at for over 20 years were parting ways.

The Frogs were battling through a tough season, sitting at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in conference play. No one knew what to expect on Saturday when No. 12 Baylor was coming to town. Although true fans predicted a TCU win with their heart, their head told them Baylor should and would win the game.

TCU coaches and players had a different mindset. One of them was quarterback Chandler Morris, who was making his first career start. Morris helped guide the Frogs to a 30-28 upset win over the Bears.

Consider the night Morris had legendary when it comes to TCU.

All Morris did was complete 29-of-41 passes for 461 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Oh, he also led the team in rushing with 70 yards on the ground. He had to without the services of Zach Evans who was out, and Kendre Miller who was hurt early in the game.

His passing total ranks fourth all-time in TCU single game history. His 531 accounted yards rank second for a second game only behind Matt Vogler’s 696 yards against Houston in 1990.

With Max Duggan missing the game due to injury, it was finally Morris’ time to show what he could do in a full game. He passed, literally, with flying colors.

“My receivers, they’re making plays. You saw them going up, just making me look good,” he said. “What I stressed to them is that I’m going to put the ball in your vicinity and it’s your job to go make a play on the ball. It’s yours or it’s nobody’s. I stressed that to them all week in this role. I’m so proud of them.”

Morris completed passes to 10 different Frog receivers. One of his top targets was Quentin Johnston, who hauled in 5 receptions for 142 yards and a score. Johnston said Morris made plays all night.

“Unbelievable, to be honest with you,” Johnston said of Morris. “You know, he came in and he’s been telling us all year that he’s ready. In practice he’s been ready. His work ethic is unmatched, so he came out and did what he had to do. He exceeded my expectations, actually, which were pretty high, so it’s pretty great.”

Morris had to stay patient with the process. After originally heading to Oklahoma as a top 2020 prospect out of Highland Park, Morris appeared in five games as a true freshman before heading to TCU. His only action this season came against Duquesne and then again in last week’s loss to Kansas State where he replaced Duggan in the second quarter.

Morris says learning to be a backup in high school helped prepare him to stay patient for his time to shine.

“I think high school really prepared me for it. I was in a similar situation in high school, just having to wait my turn, wait whenever they need me. And last year at OU, just sitting there and watching a really good quarterback in Spencer (Rattler), I mean just realizing that I belong. I can compete with these dudes, these dudes who make those throws, I feel like I can make them. Just seeing that in practice. Max did a great job with me today, giving me coverages, telling me what he saw. He was a great help. He’s a great leader.”

Aside from making plays with his arm with precise passes, Morris also electrified the crowd with his running ability and the fact he was able to escape the pocket.

No play was bigger than late in the fourth quarter when TCU needed a big first down on a 2nd and 10 play. Morris was rushed and nearly sacked, but at 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, he somehow managed to escape the tackle and he raced 26 yards for a first down. Although he patterns his game after Deshaun Watson, it was very similar to those plays that Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel made in college.

“I’m not going to lie, yeah, I was surprised I got out of some of the pressure, some of the hits,” he said. “My little frame I need to put some weight on this offseason, but yeah I was a little surprised.”

The win over Baylor should provide some confidence moving forward to the rest of the season. It’s a win that proves the Frogs can play with anybody according to Morris.

“It’s huge. We deserved it. I truly believe that,” Morris said. “Everything we’ve been through. This is going to give us a ton of confidence. We know we can compete with anyone in the country and we’ve just kind of been defeating ourselves I feel like. This was a great statement win and we’ve just got to build off it.”

Courtesy Jeremy Clark/247 SPorts