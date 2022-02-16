Iowa State comes up big with win over TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Eddie Lampkin scored a career-high 16 points for TCU in a 54-51 loss to Iowa State Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.

Among Lampkin’s 8-of-9 shooting from the field was eight-straight points late in the second half that gave the Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6) a 49-47 lead with 4:01 to play. TCU made one of its final five shot attempts and dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

Iowa State (17-9, 4-9) got big plays down the stretch out of Izaiah Brockington, who finished with a game-high 20 points and led the Cyclones with seven rebounds.

TCU led for the majority of the game, out rebounded ISU by eight and had its fewest turnovers in Big 12 play with 10, but shot 35.7 percent from the field.

Courtesy, TCU Basketball

TCU 69 TCU 69 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 01 Miles,Mike * 32 5-9 2-3 4-5 1-1 2 3 1 3 0 1 16 10 Baugh,Damion * 23 4-8 3-7 3-6 0-4 4 2 4 5 0 2 14 05 O’Bannon,Chuck * 24 3-12 2-7 1-1 1-1 2 2 3 1 0 0 9 04 Lampkin,Eddie * 29 4-4 0-0 0-0 1-7 8 3 0 0 2 0 8 02 Miller,Emanuel * 28 2-7 0-2 0-0 1-3 4 3 0 2 1 0 4 03 Farabello,Francisco 21 3-3 3-3 0-0 0-3 3 1 3 2 0 2 9 00 Peavy,Micah 19 2-6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 5 4 2 0 0 5 25 Doumbia,Souleymane 6 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 21 Coles,JaKobe 10 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 12 Cork,Xavier 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 25-54 11-27 8-12 5-24 29 20 15 20 3 6 69 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 14-29 7-17 5-6 48.28 % 41.18 % 83.33 % Second Half 11-25 4-10 3-6 44.00 % 40.00 % 50.00 % Total 25-54 11-27 8-12 46.3 % 40.7 % 66.7 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 2 Scores Tied: 1 time(s) Points in the Paint: 20 Fast Break Points: 7 Lead Changed: 3 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 16 Bench Points: 18