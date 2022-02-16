News Ticker

Iowa State comes up big with win over TCU

February 16, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Eddie Lampkin scored a career-high 16 points for TCU in a 54-51 loss to Iowa State Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.

Among Lampkin’s 8-of-9 shooting from the field was eight-straight points late in the second half that gave the Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6) a 49-47 lead with 4:01 to play. TCU made one of its final five shot attempts and dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

Iowa State (17-9, 4-9) got big plays down the stretch out of Izaiah Brockington, who finished with a game-high 20 points and led the Cyclones with seven rebounds.

TCU led for the majority of the game, out rebounded ISU by eight and had its fewest turnovers in Big 12 play with 10, but shot 35.7 percent from the field.

Courtesy, TCU Basketball

TCU 69

TCU 69
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
01 Miles,Mike * 32 5-9 2-3 4-5 1-1 2 3 1 3 0 1 16
10 Baugh,Damion * 23 4-8 3-7 3-6 0-4 4 2 4 5 0 2 14
05 O’Bannon,Chuck * 24 3-12 2-7 1-1 1-1 2 2 3 1 0 0 9
04 Lampkin,Eddie * 29 4-4 0-0 0-0 1-7 8 3 0 0 2 0 8
02 Miller,Emanuel * 28 2-7 0-2 0-0 1-3 4 3 0 2 1 0 4
03 Farabello,Francisco   21 3-3 3-3 0-0 0-3 3 1 3 2 0 2 9
00 Peavy,Micah   19 2-6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 5 4 2 0 0 5
25 Doumbia,Souleymane   6 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 0 4
21 Coles,JaKobe   10 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0
12 Cork,Xavier   8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 25-54 11-27 8-12 5-24 29 20 15 20 3 6 69
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 14-29 7-17 5-6
48.28 % 41.18 % 83.33 %
Second Half 11-25 4-10 3-6
44.00 % 40.00 % 50.00 %
Total 25-54 11-27 8-12
  46.3 % 40.7 % 66.7 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 2 Scores Tied: 1 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 20 Fast Break Points: 7 Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 16 Bench Points: 18

Texas Tech 82

Texas Tech 82
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
11 Williams,Bryson * 20 5-7 1-2 5-5 2-2 4 2 0 2 1 0 16
02 Warren ,Davion * 22 4-7 1-1 3-4 1-3 4 2 2 1 0 1 12
25 Arms,Adonis * 25 4-9 0-0 3-3 0-5 5 2 4 1 0 2 11
15 McCullar,Kevin * 13 3-6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 2 0 0 7
00 Obanor,Kevin * 26 0-4 0-1 0-0 0-5 5 1 0 2 0 0 0
01 Shannon, Jr. ,Terrence   28 7-9 2-3 4-5 1-1 2 0 2 2 0 2 20
14 Santos-Silva,Marcus   13 3-4 0-0 3-4 1-1 2 0 0 1 0 2 9
03 Nadolny,Clarence   10 1-1 0-0 3-4 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
13 Wilson,Mylik   17 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-1 1 3 2 0 0 1 2
04 Batcho,Daniel   19 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 2 0 1 2 0
23 Agbo,Chibuzo   5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 1 0 0 0 1 0
21 Allen,KJ   2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 200 28-52 5-9 21-29 5-25 30 13 14 11 2 13 82
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 13-25 2-4 9-14
52.00 % 50.00 % 64.29 %
Second Half 15-27 3-5 12-15
55.56 % 60.00 % 80.00 %
Total 28-52 5-9 21-29
  53.8 % 55.6 % 72.4 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 7 Scores Tied: 1 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 38 Fast Break Points: 11 Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 26 Bench Points: 36

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly