12 Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#12 Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 6 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

#12 Baylor Bears (7-1, 4-10

TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4)



Panic has landed in Fort Worth with the unexpected split with head coach Gary Patterson. It’s amazing how the team’s winningest coach basically gets canned in the middle of the season. Just last year TCU erected a statue of their beloved coach. The parting of the coach and timing of when it happened will be a shadow over this program for the rest of the season.



What’s next?

The Horned Frogs faithful will have to wait while potential coaching candidate names will be tossed like barbeque at a tailgate at Amon G. Carter stadium. Look for top analysts to toss their names in the hat for the TCU job starting next week. I’m still shocked over the change.



#12 Baylor Bears

Baylor is playing some really good football. They are 4 and 1 in their last 5 games. They have quality wins over Texas, #19 BYU, WVU and #14 Iowa State. Their only loss was to #19 Oklahoma State. Baylor is lead by QB Gerry Bohanon. He’s a Junior that is a threat with his arm and legs. He has 1753 yards through the air with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Running back Abram Smith has racked up 11 touchdowns on 126 carries with 930 yards on the ground. Look for the Bears to establish the run because they average 238 yards a game.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU’s defense has to show up this weekend at home. They give up 204 yards on the ground and 238 through the air. Baylor is coming to town averaging 37 points per game. TCU can’t allow the Bears to establish the run, and if so it will be a long day. Defense is key for the Frogs and distractions off the field will play a huge part this Saturday at home. The Horned Frogs defense is giving up 31 points per game. Look for the special teams to do their part in keeping the Bears pinned down in their own territory.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears with a 61% chance of winning on the road. TCU is 9th place in conference. A win at home would help with the morale of the team. I’m taking Baylor by 10! I’m a realist.



Final Score

#12 Baylor – 32

TCU – 22