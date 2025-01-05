Conner scores 29, leads #11 TCU over Cincinnati 81-66

Final
Team Stats
|FG
|25-54
|28-52
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|53.8
|3PT
|6-18
|9-18
|Three Point %
|33.3
|50.0
|FT
|10-14
|16-19
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|84.2
|Rebounds
|24
|29
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|16
|22
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Total Turnovers
|13
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|5
|21
|Fast Break Points
|4
|22
|Points in Paint
|22
|36
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|19
Team Notes
- TCU has won seven of its last eight Big 12 bouts.
- The Horned Frogs improved to 6-0 all-time vs. Cincinnati.
- TCU won its 15th consecutive home game dating back to a 59-59 triumph over Houston on Feb. 24.
- TCU attained its sixth all-time 3-0 start to conference play and first since winning its opening trio of games in its penultimate season in the Mountain West Conference in 2010-11.
- Conner and Prince’s performances marked the 14th game in TCU’s Big 12 era the Frogs have had two players finish with 20-plus points.
- Cincinnati became the 13th team TCU has held under its season scoring average.
- TCU has now held 12 of 16 teams to six-or-fewer 3-pointers in 2024-25.
- TCU drilled at least nine 3-pointers for the 30th time in the Campbell era.
- The Horned Frogs shot 50 percent or better from the field and behind the arc for the second time this season and third occasion in the Campbell era.
- TCU matched its season best field goal percentage.