Conner scores 29, leads #11 TCU over Cincinnati 81-66

January 5, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
CIN 18 17 12 19 66
TCU 22 19 23 17 81

Team Stats

 
FG 25-54 28-52
Field Goal % 46.3 53.8
3PT 6-18 9-18
Three Point % 33.3 50.0
FT 10-14 16-19
Free Throw % 71.4 84.2
Rebounds 24 29
Offensive Rebounds 8 7
Defensive Rebounds 16 22
Assists 14 21
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 4
Total Turnovers 13 13
Points Off Turnovers 5 21
Fast Break Points 4 22
Points in Paint 22 36
Fouls 21 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 19

Team Notes

  • TCU has won seven of its last eight Big 12 bouts.
  • The Horned Frogs improved to 6-0 all-time vs. Cincinnati.
  • TCU won its 15th consecutive home game dating back to a 59-59 triumph over Houston on Feb. 24.
  • TCU attained its sixth all-time 3-0 start to conference play and first since winning its opening trio of games in its penultimate season in the Mountain West Conference in 2010-11.
  • Conner and Prince’s performances marked the 14th game in TCU’s Big 12 era the Frogs have had two players finish with 20-plus points. 
  • Cincinnati became the 13th team TCU has held under its season scoring average.
  • TCU has now held 12 of 16 teams to six-or-fewer 3-pointers in 2024-25.
  • TCU drilled at least nine 3-pointers for the 30th time in the Campbell era.
  • The Horned Frogs shot 50 percent or better from the field and behind the arc for the second time this season and third occasion in the Campbell era.
  • TCU matched its season best field goal percentage.

