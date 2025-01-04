College Football Playoff Semifinal Preview: #7 Notre Dame vs #6 Penn State

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Welcomes to the Semifinals

The new playoff format this season has the country in a big buzz. Adding more teams to the playoff format allows conference champions, at-large bids and teams with winning records a shot at winning it all. The semifinal is basically the final four: #8 Ohio State Buckeyes take on #5 Texas Longhorns while #7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on #6 Penn State Nittany Lions. Both games will be close from start to finish and the team that controls the clock and establishes the run will move on to the championship game. This is exciting just thinking about it.



How They Got Here

#7 Notre Dame is 5-0 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Virginia, Army, USC, Indiana and most recently, Georgia. The Fighting Irish put the boots to Georgia in the quarterfinal game 23-10! The #6 Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over Minnesota, Maryland, SMU and Boise State. This will be a dog fight from start to finish because both teams are solid in all three phrases of the game. This game will be closer than anyone thinks. The key for a victory will be converting on 3rd and long. This should be a great game to watch.



Game Info

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Thursday – January 9 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-1 Independent)

The Fighting Irish are on the hunt for a national championship. In order to do this, they will need to get past the Nittany Lions. Quarterback Riley Leonard will be the x-factor for his team. He has 2383 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions so far this season. He has weapons on an offense that averages 32.4 points per game. Notre Dame has a strong chance of winning and getting a shot at the championship with this team. Players to watch: RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Beaux Collins, LB Jack Kiser and CB Xavier Watts.



#6 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-2 Big Ten)

The Nittany Lions were the dark horse of this year’s playoffs. No one, especially the football college football analysts; gave this team a chance this season to win it all. In classic Penn State fashion, they proved everyone wrong again. The Nittany Lions are led by junior quarterback Drew Allar. He has 3192 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for a Nittany Lion victory. Players to watch: RB Kaytron Allen, TE Tyler Warren, S Jaylen Reed and PK Ryan Barker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 58.9% chance of winning this game and moving on to the title game. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over in this one. It’s the safest bet. I’m taking Notre Dame by 7. The team that converts on 3rd and long will win this easily.



Final Score

#7 Fighting Irish – 37

#6 Nittany Lions – 30