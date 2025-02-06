Super Bowl LIX Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How did they get here?

The Kansas City Chiefs had a first-round bye because they were the top seed in the AFC. They beat the feisty Houston Texans at home 23-14 and the Buffalo Bills in a close game 32-29. The Chiefs are looking to get the first 3-peat championship in the Super Bowl era. They have a good chance of doing so on Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFC. Sure, everyone wanted to see the Detroit Lions play in this game, but the Eagles are solid from front to back. They beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10, Los Angeles Rams 28-22 and took the Washington Commanders to the woodshed in the NFC championship game 55-23.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR with a possible return date for a few players of February 9. The Injury Report will play a big part in this game because both teams have starters and key players listed. Kansas City: WR Skyy Moore (return date 2/9), WR Mecole Hardman, DT Marlon Tuipoluto, LB Jack Cochrane and PK Spencer Shrader on the IR-R with a return date of February 10th. Philadelphia: DE Brandon Graham, TE C.J. Uzomah, WR Britain Covey, RB Kenneth Gainwell (return date 2/9) DT Byron Young (return date 2/10).



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – February 9 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Kansas City Chiefs (15-2 Overall)

The Chiefs will be ready to come out and take control of the game from the first play of the game. The Chiefs can move the chains running or passing the ball. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take center stage leading the current NFL champions who seeking their third title in a row on Sunday. He has 3928 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for a Chiefs win. His determination to get the ball into the hands of his play makers is remarkable. Everything falls on his shoulders and the team is ready to take the next step and make history. Players to watch: RB Kareen Hunt, TE Travis Kelce, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Xavier Worthy, LB Drue Tranquill and PK Harrison Butker.



Philadelphia Eagles (14-3 Overall)

In 2018, the Eagles beat the reigning NFL champions New England Patriots 28-26 to stop them from repeating. Will the Eagles break another championship streak this weekend? Quarterback Jalen Hurts has exactly what he needed since being drafted by Philadelphia was a running game. Veteran running back Saquon Barkley was brought in to do just what the team needed… “To dominate on the ground”. Barkley will be the x-factor for the Eagles. He has 2005 rushing yards on 345 carries and 13 touchdowns. Players to watch: QB Jalen Hurts, TE Dallas Goedert, WR AJ Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, LB Zack Braun and NT Jordan Davis



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 56.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl. Two questions loom over this game: First, will the “tush push” play a factor in gaining first downs and scoring touchdowns? It seems like no one can stop this play. Secondly, will Patrick Mahomes win another championship and become immortal? This game will be closer than anyone thinks. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over. The line: KC -1.5, either way you can lose. I’m taking Kansas City by 3 points. This will be one of the best Super Bowl games in recent history.



Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Eagles – 27