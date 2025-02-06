News Ticker

TCU Coach Dixon gets his 500th win, TCU 65 – West Virginia 60

February 6, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
WVU 29 31 60
TCU 28 37 65

Team Stats

 
FG 25-58 21-50
Field Goal % 43.1 42.0
3PT 8-30 3-12
Three Point % 26.7 25.0
FT 2-5 20-23
Free Throw % 40.0 87.0
Rebounds 26 34
Offensive Rebounds 9 11
Defensive Rebounds 17 23
Assists 19 9
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 6
Total Turnovers 12 15
Points Off Turnovers 23 10
Fast Break Points 9 12
Points in Paint 34 28
Fouls 18 9
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 12 11

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 18-8 all-time against West Virginia and 7-6 against the Mountaineers in Fort Worth. It was Frogs’ fifth win in the last seven meetings and the fourth straight.
–       Jamie Dixon‘s career record moved to 500-243 as a head coach. He racked up 328 wins in 13 seasons at Pitt and has 172 in his ninth season at TCU.
–       Dixon is the 23rd active coach to reach 500 career wins. He’s the seventh active coach to have won all 500 games with a major conference team. Dixon has coached in the Big EAST, ACC and Big 12.  
–       TCU improved to 11-2 at home this season.
–       TCU improved to 113-40 under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena and 42-34 at home in Big 12 games.   
–       TCU improved to 6-0 in games decided by five or fewer points.
–       TCU outrebounded WVU 34-26. The Frogs improved to 7-1 this season and 136-43 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
–       TCU was 20-of-23 from the line for 87.0 percent. It was the second-best percentage by TCU this season and the most by the Frogs in a Big 12 game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES
–       Vasean Allette scored a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.
–       It was Allette’s second time this season and eighth time in his career with at least 20 points.
–       Allette led the team in assists for the seventh time this season with five.
–       Allette recorded his first double-double of the season and the fifth of his career.
–       Noah Reynolds scored 20 points. It was his third time this season and 19th time in his career scoring at least 20 points.
–       It was the first time TCU had two players score at least 20 points in a game since Trevian Tennyson had 24 and Emanuel Miller scored 20 at Kansas last season on Jan. 6, 2024
–       Micah Robinson scored seven points. It was the most he’s scored in five games.
–       Ernest Udeh Jr. blocked three shots. It was the fifth time this season he’s blocked at least three shots in a game. 

 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly