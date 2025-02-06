TCU Coach Dixon gets his 500th win, TCU 65 – West Virginia 60

|1
|2
|T
|WVU
|29
|31
|60
|TCU
|28
|37
|65
Team Stats
|FG
|25-58
|21-50
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|42.0
|3PT
|8-30
|3-12
|Three Point %
|26.7
|25.0
|FT
|2-5
|20-23
|Free Throw %
|40.0
|87.0
|Rebounds
|26
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|11
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|23
|Assists
|19
|9
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Total Turnovers
|12
|15
|Points Off Turnovers
|23
|10
|Fast Break Points
|9
|12
|Points in Paint
|34
|28
|Fouls
|18
|9
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|12
|11
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 18-8 all-time against West Virginia and 7-6 against the Mountaineers in Fort Worth. It was Frogs’ fifth win in the last seven meetings and the fourth straight.
– Jamie Dixon‘s career record moved to 500-243 as a head coach. He racked up 328 wins in 13 seasons at Pitt and has 172 in his ninth season at TCU.
– Dixon is the 23rd active coach to reach 500 career wins. He’s the seventh active coach to have won all 500 games with a major conference team. Dixon has coached in the Big EAST, ACC and Big 12.
– TCU improved to 11-2 at home this season.
– TCU improved to 113-40 under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena and 42-34 at home in Big 12 games.
– TCU improved to 6-0 in games decided by five or fewer points.
– TCU outrebounded WVU 34-26. The Frogs improved to 7-1 this season and 136-43 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU was 20-of-23 from the line for 87.0 percent. It was the second-best percentage by TCU this season and the most by the Frogs in a Big 12 game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
– Vasean Allette scored a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.
– It was Allette’s second time this season and eighth time in his career with at least 20 points.
– Allette led the team in assists for the seventh time this season with five.
– Allette recorded his first double-double of the season and the fifth of his career.
– Noah Reynolds scored 20 points. It was his third time this season and 19th time in his career scoring at least 20 points.
– It was the first time TCU had two players score at least 20 points in a game since Trevian Tennyson had 24 and Emanuel Miller scored 20 at Kansas last season on Jan. 6, 2024
– Micah Robinson scored seven points. It was the most he’s scored in five games.
– Ernest Udeh Jr. blocked three shots. It was the fifth time this season he’s blocked at least three shots in a game.