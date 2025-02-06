TCU Coach Dixon gets his 500th win, TCU 65 – West Virginia 60

Final

1 2 T WVU 29 31 60 TCU 28 37 65

Team Stats

FG 25-58 21-50 Field Goal % 43.1 42.0 3PT 8-30 3-12 Three Point % 26.7 25.0 FT 2-5 20-23 Free Throw % 40.0 87.0 Rebounds 26 34 Offensive Rebounds 9 11 Defensive Rebounds 17 23 Assists 19 9 Steals 8 5 Blocks 4 6 Total Turnovers 12 15 Points Off Turnovers 23 10 Fast Break Points 9 12 Points in Paint 34 28 Fouls 18 9 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 12 11

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 18-8 all-time against West Virginia and 7-6 against the Mountaineers in Fort Worth. It was Frogs’ fifth win in the last seven meetings and the fourth straight.

– Jamie Dixon ‘s career record moved to 500-243 as a head coach. He racked up 328 wins in 13 seasons at Pitt and has 172 in his ninth season at TCU.

– Dixon is the 23rd active coach to reach 500 career wins. He’s the seventh active coach to have won all 500 games with a major conference team. Dixon has coached in the Big EAST, ACC and Big 12.

– TCU improved to 11-2 at home this season.

– TCU improved to 113-40 under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena and 42-34 at home in Big 12 games.

– TCU improved to 6-0 in games decided by five or fewer points.

– TCU outrebounded WVU 34-26. The Frogs improved to 7-1 this season and 136-43 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU was 20-of-23 from the line for 87.0 percent. It was the second-best percentage by TCU this season and the most by the Frogs in a Big 12 game.