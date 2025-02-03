Dallas Mavericks: One of the Biggest Trades in NBA history

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Luka to Los Angeles; AD to Dallas

In the last two days the Dallas and LA trade news has littered the TV airwaves. It was a huge shock to see that Luka was traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis in a 3 team trade with Utah. The Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 1st round pick. It felt like a gut punch from your country cousin who thinks that you’re soft because you’re from the city. You can look at this trade in one of two ways: Dallas basically gave up a generational talent for a big man that’s always getting injured or Dallas got rid of a liability on the defensive end. In my opinion, Dallas was either fed up with the whole Luka Doncic way or they needed to get better as a team. Anthony Davis is an extremely talented center/power forward that plays solid in the paint, who can score on the wing and on the block. He’s one of the leaders in the league in blocks and rebounding. Dallas needed a veteran that can lead their young centers Daniel Gafford, Kylor Kelley and Dwight Powell. Just take a closer look at Dallas last two championship runs. In the “Bubble” (Covid NBA play in Orlando), Dallas dropped very winnable games to the LA Lakers who eventually won the title because they couldn’t stop players from driving into the lane and scoring layups. Last season the Dallas Mavericks got manhandled by the Boston Celtics in 5 games. Let’s tell the truth: Luka can’t stop smaller, quicker guards and playing him near the blocks allows power forwards to punish him near the paint. Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison believes he has a clear understanding of personnel match ups. At the end of the day it’s his decision with all the powers invested in him to make moves like this to build a championship team.



Where do we go from here?

Dallas has a chance to make some huge moves to get one more missing piece to complete this team before the NBA trade deadline before this Thursday. Dallas needs a veteran swingman that can play solid defense and not worry about his personal stats. This would allow the Mavericks to create more turnovers and keep opposing guards from scoring easy baskets, think Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. All three torched the Mavericks in last season’s NBA Finals. Newly acquired center/power forward Anthony Davis has arrived in Dallas to take his rightful place anchoring the new look Mavericks against the Sixers on Tuesday night. Dallas is built to make a run within the next 2 years because they have the money to make huge moves. By sending Luka to the Lakers, the Mavs have freed up so much money in the cap for the next 3 years it has basically rejuvenated this team. Luka was slated to receive a 5-year $345 million dollar Supermax contract, but since he was traded; he’s no longer eligible for it anymore. It’s Kyrie Irving’s team now and having 2 point guards at one time was a huge headache for Dallas. Especially when Luka had the ball in his hands for the majority of the time leaving the team with no movement just waiting to get a pass from him when he couldn’t get the shot he wanted. Dallas will be a better team for moving on from Luka.



Dallas is in 9th place in the Western Conference

This week Dallas is currently sitting in the 9th spot in the Western conference after dropping 3 spots from last week. Dallas is 26-24 and 12-14 on the road this season. Dallas has 2 home games and 2 away games this week. They have a 2-game road schedule versus Philadelphia and Boston. These two games will be a measuring stick for the Mavericks before coming home for two games against Houston and Sacramento. If Dallas can pull off winning 2-4 games they could move up a spot in the standings. Look for Dallas to play solid knowing that they will have a free flowing motion offense from now on. Long gone are the days of the “one pass-one shot” European style of play in Dallas.



Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tuesday – 2/4 – 6:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the first game of a two game series against the 76ers this year. Dallas will need to neutrualize 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey who has been hot over his last four games, scoring 40+ points in 3 of them. He will be the x-factor for the 76ers. Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie will match up nicely against him. I’m the taking 76ers by 9. Player matchup: 76ers Tyrese Maxey vs Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie.

Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Pelicans 129



Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics

Thursday – 2/6 6:30 p.m. – TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

This will be the final game between the Mavs/Celtics this season. The Celtics took the first game in Dallas on 1/25, 122-107. Dallas will need to score in the paint and keep the ball out of the hands of Jaylen Brown. Brown is a Mavericks killer because he is the x-factor for the Celtics. Player matchup: Celtics Jaylen Brown vs Mavericks Kyrie Irving. I’m taking Celtics by 10+

Final Score: Mavericks 115 – Pistons 127



Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

2/8 – Saturday – 2:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the third meeting between the Rockets and Mavericks. This season Houston owns Dallas with a 2-0 record this season. Dallas will need to match Houston’s energy from start to finish. We can talk about guard play from both of these teams, but the big men will take center stage for this game. Player matchup: Rockets Alpreren Sengun vs Mavericks P.J. Washington. I’m taking Dallas by 5 in an upset.

Final Score: Rockets 100 – Mavericks 105



Scaramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

2/10 – Monday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second of three meetings between these two team this season. The Kings won the first meeting on 12/30, 110-100. Dallas lost the game in the last 3 minutes because they couldn’t control the boards and allowed the Kings second and third chances in the paint. This will be my swing game of the week. I’m taking Dallas by 10+. Player matchup: Kings DeMarr DeRozan vs Mavericks P.J. Washington.

Final Score: Kings 100 – Mavericks 121