Strong 2nd quarter leads Gators over Frogs 63-54

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs dropped its Big 12/SEC Challenge match-up with the Florida Gators, falling 63-54 at Schollmaier Arena on Sunday.



The Horned Frogs (3-4) and Gators (7-3) tallied seven different ties and 15 different lead changes, but a late third quarter-surge helped Florida escape Cowtown with a win. Lauren Heard led TCU with 17 points, but Florida’s Lavender Briggs tallied a game-high 22 points for the Gators.



TURNING POINT

In what was really a back-and-forth first half of play, Florida erased a two-point deficit and closed the second quarter with an 8-0 run and never looked back. The Gators led 37-31 at the break and then 47-40 in a low-scoring third quarter. TCU got back within four points of the visiting team, down 48-44 with 7:20 to play, but Florida’s 8-0 run pushed the Gator lead to 12 points, on the way to sealing the victory.

Courtesy TCU Basketball