Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – December 5 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

GEHA Stadium Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (6-5, 3-2 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (7-4, 4-2 Home)



The AFC West is heating up! Denver is sitting in a good place, but will be a whole lot better if they can get a win on the road. The Chiefs hold their destiny in their own hands, but winning this one would give them a possible two-game lead in their division. The playoffs are coming up and key wins would help bubble teams get into this year’s playoff race.



Injury Report

Key players for both teams will play a huge part on the outcome of this game. Denver has three key guys questionable for this game. CB Nate Hairston, LB Johnathon Cooper and OT Garett Bolles are game time decisions while RB Melvin Gordon III is doubtful. Kansas City listed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire as questionable with four other players as out.



Denver Broncos

The Broncos is 3-2 in their last five games. They have wins over the Chargers, Dallas and Washington. The Broncos defense has a chance to make the playoffs while sitting at 6-5. The defense will be key for this game. They play a 2-high safety set which gives Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes problems with getting the ball down field. The defensive line has recorded two sacks per game in their last four games. Look for the Denver defense to be the key for this week’s game. Keep an eye on LB Bradley Chubb!



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the x-factor for the Chiefs offense. As mentioned earlier, Denver plays a 2-high safety set which he struggles with. Mahomes will need to get the ball into the hands of his other play makers not just Tyreek Hill. Hill has been hampered with dropped passes and cutting his routes short in the past three games. He has the talent and speed to be a game breaker, but he can’t hold the ball! Look for the Chiefs offense to put up some points from start to finish at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 68.3% chance of winning at home this week. The Broncos will have a chance of stealing one on the road this week. I’m no fool, I’m taking Kansas City by 7!



Final Score

Chiefs – 21

Broncos – 14