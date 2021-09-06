TCU opens the season with a rout of Duquesne 45-3

TCU – DUQUESNE POSTGAME NOTES
TCU 45, Duquesne 3
Sept. 4, 2021
Team Notes
* Dating back to last season, TCU has won its last four games to tie for the eighth-longest streak in the nation. The Horned Frogs have also won six of their last seven games.
* The Horned Frogs improved to 119-5 under Head Coach Gary Patterson when allowing 17 points or less.
* Duquesne’s 137 yards of total offense were the fewest by a TCU opponent since Sept. 28, 2019, when Kansas was held to 159.
* Under Patterson, the Horned Frogs are now 46-0 when holding opponents to 200 yards or less.
* TCU improved to 16-5 in season openers under Patterson with victories in seven of the last eight and 16 of the past 19.
* TCU is 93-27 in home games under Patterson, including a 48-8 mark in night contests.
* The Horned Frogs are now 19-2 in home openers under Patterson with victories in 19 of the last 20 games.
* TCU scored for the 356th consecutive game. It’s the nation’s second-longest current streak and fourth all-time in NCAA history. The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).
* TCU led 35-0 at the break and is now 143-19 under Patterson when holding a halftime lead.
* A sack by Ochaun Mathis gave TCU at least one sack in 87 of its last 92 games.
* TCU’s captains were Derius Davis, Max Duggan, Ochaun Mathis and Dee Winters.
* TCU and Duquesne met for the first time in their history.
* TCU wore a purple jersey, purple pants and a black helmet.
Individual Notes
Offense
* Max Duggan capped the game’s opening series with an 8-yard first-quarter touchdown run, the 17th of his career. He led TCU last season with 10 rushing scores.
* Duggan played just the first half and completed 14-of-19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.
* Duggan’s 207 yards in the air put him over the 4,000-yard career mark. He’s now at 4,079 which ranks ninth in TCU history.
* Emari Demercado’s 2-yard touchdown run was the first of his career.
* Zach Evans’ 2-yard touchdown run gave him a rushing score in his last three games.
* Kendre Miller ran for a team-best 54 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard touchdown for his third career rushing score.
* J.D. Spielman had his first touchdown as a Horned Frog on a 6-yard reception from Duggan. It was his first score since Nov. 29, 2019, while playing for Nebraska against Iowa.
* Savion Williams had a career-high two receptions for 22 yards.
* Taye Barber’s 34-yard reception put him over 1,000 career yards receiving. He now has 1,027.
* Marcel Brooks had his first career receptions, totaling two for 16 yards.
* True freshman Quincy Brown had a 9-yard catch for his first collegiate reception.
* Chandler Morris made his TCU debut and had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Nowell, marking his first career catch.
* Left tackle Obinna Eze and wide receivers Geor’Quarius Spivey and Savion Williams made their first career starts as Horned Frogs.
Defense
* Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had his first career interception.
* Dee Winters had a team-best seven tackles, giving him 100 in his career.
* Jamoi Hodge had a tackle for loss among his career-best four stops.
* Ochaun Mathis recorded a sack. He had a team-best 9.0 sacks last season.
* Defensive tackle Earl Barquet, defensive end Dylan Horton and safeties Bud Clark and T.J. Carter made their first career starts as Horned Frogs.
Special Teams
*Griffin Kell’s 18-yard field goal made him 16-of-22 in his career.
