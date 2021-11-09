TCU beats Houston Baptist by 30

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Four different TCU Horned Frogs scored in double-figures on the way to earning a season-opening victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies, 78-48, Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.
Lauren Heard led the way with a double-double, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Aahliyah Jackson and Kayla Mokwuah scored 12 points each, and Tavy Diggs rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points on the evening. TCU out-rebounded the Huskies 58-35, which included a 21-8 effort in offensive boards. The Horned Frogs would go onto score 16 points in second chance efforts.
Houston Baptist 48
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|15
|Vujakovic,Julija
|*
|26
|4-14
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|11
|25
|Sutherland,Abbey
|*
|26
|3-8
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|00
|Maguire,Enya
|*
|22
|2-7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|6
|0
|1
|5
|33
|Nzoiwu,Marilyn
|*
|17
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Collins,N’Denasija
|*
|21
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Jefferson,Timia
|
|28
|5-15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Mapusua,Lauryn
|
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2-1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|23
|Pierce,Naomi
|
|19
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Hilford,Felicity
|
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Matadi,Elizabeth
|
|10
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Cotton,Amy
|
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|20-64
|4-16
|4-12
|8-27
|35
|17
|10
|25
|2
|6
|48
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|5-15
|1-4
|1-1
|33.33 %
|25.00 %
|100.00 %
|2nd Quarter
|5-14
|0-3
|1-4
|35.71 %
|0.00 %
|25.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|5-16
|1-4
|0-2
|31.25 %
|25.00 %
|0.00 %
|4th Quarter
|5-19
|2-5
|2-5
|26.32 %
|40.00 %
|40.00 %
|Total
|20-64
|4-16
|4-12
|
|31.3 %
|25.0 %
|33.3 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 9
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 22
|Fast Break Points: 12
|Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 6
|Bench Points: 18
TCU 78
TCU 78
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|20
|Heard,Lauren
|*
|27
|7-13
|0-1
|2-2
|3-7
|10
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|16
|01
|Jackson,Aahliyah
|*
|31
|4-8
|2-6
|2-3
|0-6
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|12
|32
|Morris,Patricia
|*
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2-0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7
|04
|Adika,Okako
|*
|20
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|5-4
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|23
|Berry,Michelle
|*
|24
|0-11
|0-5
|0-0
|3-5
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|Mokwuah,Kayla
|
|14
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|12
|13
|Diggs,Tavy
|
|29
|3-11
|0-2
|4-4
|2-5
|7
|3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|10
|02
|Manumaleuga,Tara
|
|26
|3-13
|2-10
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|3
|9
|05
|Morris,Yummy
|
|17
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|30-80
|4-25
|14-19
|21-37
|58
|19
|18
|16
|3
|14
|78
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|5-23
|1-6
|2-2
|21.74 %
|16.67 %
|100.00 %
|2nd Quarter
|9-17
|1-7
|7-11
|52.94 %
|14.29 %
|63.64 %
|3rd Quarter
|8-18
|0-4
|5-6
|44.44 %
|0.00 %
|83.33 %
|4th Quarter
|8-22
|2-8
|0-0
|36.36 %
|25.00 %
|0.00%
|Total
|30-80
|4-25
|14-19
|
|37.5 %
|16.0 %
|73.7 %