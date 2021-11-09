News Ticker

TCU beats Houston Baptist by 30

November 9, 2021 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Four different TCU Horned Frogs scored in double-figures on the way to earning a season-opening victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies, 78-48, Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.
 
Lauren Heard led the way with a double-double, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Aahliyah Jackson and Kayla Mokwuah scored 12 points each, and Tavy Diggs rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points on the evening. TCU out-rebounded the Huskies 58-35, which included a 21-8 effort in offensive boards. The Horned Frogs would go onto score 16 points in second chance efforts.

Houston Baptist 48

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
15 Vujakovic,Julija * 26 4-14 3-7 0-0 0-4 4 1 2 4 0 0 11
25 Sutherland,Abbey * 26 3-8 0-1 0-0 2-2 4 2 0 1 0 1 6
00 Maguire,Enya * 22 2-7 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 2 6 0 1 5
33 Nzoiwu,Marilyn * 17 2-7 0-0 1-1 0-1 1 4 2 1 1 1 5
14 Collins,N’Denasija * 21 1-3 0-1 1-2 2-5 7 0 0 2 0 0 3
10 Jefferson,Timia   28 5-15 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 1 1 2 0 2 10
13 Mapusua,Lauryn   17 2-5 0-0 1-6 2-1 3 2 1 3 0 0 5
23 Pierce,Naomi   19 1-4 0-1 1-3 1-3 4 1 0 2 0 1 3
11 Hilford,Felicity   10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
40 Matadi,Elizabeth   10 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 3 2 1 1 1 0 0
12 Cotton,Amy   4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 4 0 0 2 0 0 0
  Totals 200 20-64 4-16 4-12 8-27 35 17 10 25 2 6 48
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 5-15 1-4 1-1
33.33 % 25.00 % 100.00 %
2nd Quarter 5-14 0-3 1-4
35.71 % 0.00 % 25.00 %
3rd Quarter 5-16 1-4 0-2
31.25 % 25.00 % 0.00 %
4th Quarter 5-19 2-5 2-5
26.32 % 40.00 % 40.00 %
Total 20-64 4-16 4-12
  31.3 % 25.0 % 33.3 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 9 Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 22 Fast Break Points: 12 Lead Changed: 4 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 6 Bench Points: 18

TCU 78

## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
20 Heard,Lauren * 27 7-13 0-1 2-2 3-7 10 0 3 2 0 3 16
01 Jackson,Aahliyah * 31 4-8 2-6 2-3 0-6 6 1 3 1 0 2 12
32 Morris,Patricia * 12 3-4 0-0 1-2 2-0 2 1 1 2 0 0 7
04 Adika,Okako * 20 1-3 0-1 2-2 5-4 9 4 1 1 0 3 4
23 Berry,Michelle * 24 0-11 0-5 0-0 3-5 8 2 2 0 0 1 0
24 Mokwuah,Kayla   14 5-8 0-0 2-4 1-2 3 3 0 3 1 0 12
13 Diggs,Tavy   29 3-11 0-2 4-4 2-5 7 3 6 3 2 2 10
02 Manumaleuga,Tara   26 3-13 2-10 1-2 1-3 4 3 1 4 0 3 9
05 Morris,Yummy   17 4-9 0-0 0-0 2-4 6 2 1 0 0 0 8
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
  Totals 200 30-80 4-25 14-19 21-37 58 19 18 16 3 14 78
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 5-23 1-6 2-2
21.74 % 16.67 % 100.00 %
2nd Quarter 9-17 1-7 7-11
52.94 % 14.29 % 63.64 %
3rd Quarter 8-18 0-4 5-6
44.44 % 0.00 % 83.33 %
4th Quarter 8-22 2-8 0-0
36.36 % 25.00 % 0.00%
Total 30-80 4-25 14-19
  37.5 % 16.0 % 73.7 %

