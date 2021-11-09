TCU beats Houston Baptist by 30

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Four different TCU Horned Frogs scored in double-figures on the way to earning a season-opening victory against the Houston Baptist Huskies, 78-48, Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.



Lauren Heard led the way with a double-double, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Aahliyah Jackson and Kayla Mokwuah scored 12 points each, and Tavy Diggs rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points on the evening. TCU out-rebounded the Huskies 58-35, which included a 21-8 effort in offensive boards. The Horned Frogs would go onto score 16 points in second chance efforts.

Houston Baptist 48 Houston Baptist 48 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 15 Vujakovic,Julija * 26 4-14 3-7 0-0 0-4 4 1 2 4 0 0 11 25 Sutherland,Abbey * 26 3-8 0-1 0-0 2-2 4 2 0 1 0 1 6 00 Maguire,Enya * 22 2-7 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 2 6 0 1 5 33 Nzoiwu,Marilyn * 17 2-7 0-0 1-1 0-1 1 4 2 1 1 1 5 14 Collins,N’Denasija * 21 1-3 0-1 1-2 2-5 7 0 0 2 0 0 3 10 Jefferson,Timia 28 5-15 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 1 1 2 0 2 10 13 Mapusua,Lauryn 17 2-5 0-0 1-6 2-1 3 2 1 3 0 0 5 23 Pierce,Naomi 19 1-4 0-1 1-3 1-3 4 1 0 2 0 1 3 11 Hilford,Felicity 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 40 Matadi,Elizabeth 10 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 3 2 1 1 1 0 0 12 Cotton,Amy 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 Totals – 200 20-64 4-16 4-12 8-27 35 17 10 25 2 6 48 Team Summary FG 3PT FT 1st Quarter 5-15 1-4 1-1 33.33 % 25.00 % 100.00 % 2nd Quarter 5-14 0-3 1-4 35.71 % 0.00 % 25.00 % 3rd Quarter 5-16 1-4 0-2 31.25 % 25.00 % 0.00 % 4th Quarter 5-19 2-5 2-5 26.32 % 40.00 % 40.00 % Total 20-64 4-16 4-12 31.3 % 25.0 % 33.3 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 9 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 22 Fast Break Points: 12 Lead Changed: 4 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 6 Bench Points: 18