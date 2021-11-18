News Ticker

Stars defeat Red Wings 5-2

November 17, 2021 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Post-Game Notes.

  • The Dallas Stars pulled their regular season record to 6-6-2 (14 points)
  • Powerplays were one aside, with the Stars going 0-1 and the Red Wings 1-1.
  • The line of Joe Pavelski-Roope Hintz-Jason Robertson recorded 5 points (3 goals, 2a). Jason Robertson led the way with 2 goals and 1 assist, while Roope Hintz scored for the third consecutive game.
  • A lot was made of the brewing battle between the two captains, Dylan Larkin and Jamie Benn. The battle was a wash on the scoresheet as both scored in the game, but Dallas won the game. You be the judge.
  • Jake Oettinger picked up his twelfth career NHL victory in his first start in the 2021-22 NHL campaign. Oettinger had started the season third on the depth chart behind Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin.
  • Dallas went 2-0-0 on this mini homestand and make a short trip to Minnesota to face the Wild on Thursday night, before returning back to the AAC Saturday to host the St. Louis Blues.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly