Stars defeat Red Wings 5-2

Post-Game Notes.
- The Dallas Stars pulled their regular season record to 6-6-2 (14 points)
- Powerplays were one aside, with the Stars going 0-1 and the Red Wings 1-1.
- The line of Joe Pavelski-Roope Hintz-Jason Robertson recorded 5 points (3 goals, 2a). Jason Robertson led the way with 2 goals and 1 assist, while Roope Hintz scored for the third consecutive game.
- A lot was made of the brewing battle between the two captains, Dylan Larkin and Jamie Benn. The battle was a wash on the scoresheet as both scored in the game, but Dallas won the game. You be the judge.
- Jake Oettinger picked up his twelfth career NHL victory in his first start in the 2021-22 NHL campaign. Oettinger had started the season third on the depth chart behind Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin.
- Dallas went 2-0-0 on this mini homestand and make a short trip to Minnesota to face the Wild on Thursday night, before returning back to the AAC Saturday to host the St. Louis Blues.