Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angles Rams

Tuesday – December 21 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (5-8, 3-4 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (9-4, 4-2 Home)



COVID is on the rampage in the NFL. If you take about 5 minutes to look at the rosters for both teams and see the players that are scratched because of the COVID outbreak, you will watch, “It’s A Beautiful Life!” on another channel. Whenever the NFL changes gameday and time of a game, it’s something horrible. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC conference matchup in Inglewood.



What’s really happening?

The Rams have 29 players and staff members on the COVID list while the Seahawks have only two. Seattle’s head coach Pete Carroll is very unhappy with the league changing the game from Sunday to Tuesday. “I wish nobody was getting sick” said Carroll on Wednesday. If the league wanted to forfeit the game and I could understand that but pushing the game to Tuesday was a hard a pill to swallow.”



Seattle Seahawks

Head coach Pete Carroll has always found a way to win games and get into the playoffs. This year hasn’t been in his favor. Carroll has watched a really good team drop very winnable games to less talented teams. The key for the Seahawks will be the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. He has struggled with a finger injury on his throwing hand. Playing through the injury has shown that getting the ball down the field will be key for this one. The defensive secondary needs to play hard and smart! The Rams offense have too many threats on that side of the trenches.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have key offensive players that are out for this one. The offensive line has been decimated with offensive tackles Bobby Evans and Joe Noteboom out. Offensive guard Jamil Demby and tight end Tyler Higbee are out as well. Look for the offense to get the ball out of the hands of quarterback Matthew Stafford and into the hands of his play makers. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, Jr. will need to stretch the field for this one. Seattle is giving up a huge yards in the passing game this year, so getting the ball down field will be key.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 68.2% I’m taking the Rams by 13! I can’t go against the grain on this one. Look for the Rams to extend their lead in the NFC after this win at home.



Final Score

Rams – 34

Seahawks – 21