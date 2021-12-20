Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Preview: UTSA Roadrunners vs #24 San Diego State Aztecs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UTSA Roadrunners vs #24 San Diego State Aztecs

Tuesday – December 21, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX



Records Before the Game

UTSA Roadrunners (12-1)

San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)



The Roadrunners of UTSA has been blasting teams all year. UTSA was undefeated until the last week of the 2021 regular schedule and was ranked as high 22nd in the nation. The Aztecs of San Diego State have been solid all year. They were on the list for a few bowls, but I truly think that they love playing bowl games in Dallas. Let’s take a look at this year’s Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl game.



Snack Rating

Okay guys this game on the snack rating is a 9! Call Pizza Hut or Papa Johnson and spend some money. You need three different types of pizza with different crust, add wings and dessert! This will be one of the bowls to watch this season. This game will blow the over/under out of the water.



UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA was the most disrespected team in college football this year. The powers that be have looked over this team for the better part of two years. There are seven teams ranked in the top 25 with two or more losses. The Roadrunners are led by Senior Frank Harris from Schertz, Texas. He’s been the rock for this team. Harris has 2906 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Running back Sincere McCormick is also a local talent from San Antonio. He has 1479 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin has 73 receptions for 938 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The offense averages 37 point per game while the defense is giving up 23.6 per contest. Look for the defense to throw a heavy rush from the defensive line in the first quarter.



#24 SDSU Aztecs

The Aztecs are a complete team on offense, defense and special teams. In other words in all three phrases of the game the Aztecs are solid. They play in the Mountain West Conference and won the West Division. The Aztecs average 26 points per game while their defense gives up 19.5 game. The Aztecs are led by senior Lucas Johnson. He has 1091 passing yards and 9 touchdowns since becoming the starter. Senior Greg Bell has 999 rushing yards on 220 attempts and 8 touchdowns. The key will be wide receiver Jesse Matthews. He will need to get early touches in this one. He can carry the Aztec offense when he gets the ball in the first half. The defense will need to create havoc early and often in order to have a chance.

Prediction

ESPN has UTSA with a 61.5% chance of winning this game. I love this match up. I’m taking the Roadrunners in this one. UTSA will win by 14! Their offense is that good.



Final Score

UTSA – 41

SDSU – 27