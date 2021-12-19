Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – December 18 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL

Records before game

Houston Texans (2-11, 1-5 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11, 2-5 Home)

The Houston Texans enter play in Week 15 with three losses in a row with their last win against their division rival, the Tennessee Titans 22-13. The Texans have scored only 27 points in their last three games. Jacksonville may be seeking redemption after losing to the Texans 37-21 at Houston back in Week 1 to start the season. Jacksonville has the same win-loss record as the Texans. They just dismissed their head coach, Urban Meyer earlier this week. It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars adjust to their new interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans seem to play ball well early in the beginning of the game but tend to lose steam throughout the second half and not able to score. Running back Rex Burkhead is out so their running game is in serious trouble. The Texans will have to rely on QB Davis Mills who’s coming off a 331 yard passing performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jacksonville Jaguars

As mentioned earlier former head coach Urban Meyer was officially fired from the organization on Thursday morning after the Jaguars started the season 2-11. Offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell has been named the interim head coach to replace Meyer. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence is having a sub par year so far passing for 2,735 yards with 9 touchdowns and 14 INT’s. In an interview Lawrence stated that Coach Bevell is very even keel. “Always the same person never gets too high or too low. That’s something that I respect and that I can level with. So I’d say that’s the biggest thing that we need right now. Someone that’s consistent and just to move forward and push past it.”

"It’s important to be truthful, but with that, like I said, you can’t say everything that’s on your mind. You have to have a filter and you have to be careful."



📽️: @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/h8PrEQElNO — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 16, 2021

Prediction

Out of three of the worst franchises currently in the NFL right now, two of them will be facing each other on Sunday. The Texans will be looking to reduce the penalties and turnovers while the Jaguars will be adjusting to a new coach and play calling. The team that executes their game plan better will be the winner.



Final Score

Houston Texans – 17

Jacksonville Jaguars – 16