Frisco Bowl Preview: UTSA Roadrunners vs Marshall Thundering Herd

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UTSA Roadrunners vs Marshall Thundering Herd

Tuesday – December 19 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX



Records Before the Game

UTSA Road Runners (8-4)

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-6)



A Little History

The Frisco Bowl is a bowl game played in Frisco, Texas. The first game was played back in December of 2017. The bowl has a tie-in with the American Athletic Conference and chooses a team at-large. In order to play or be invited to this game you will need to have won 6 games during the regular season. The payout for this game is $650,000. Former sponsors and naming rights for this game over the years have been DXL (2017-2018), Tropical Smoothie Cafe (2019-2021) and Scooter’s Coffee (2023 – Present).



UTSA Road Runners

The Roadrunners are a good team that recruits homegrown talent right from their city and throughout the state of Texas. San Antonio has a rich talent base that usually signs with big schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Texas State to name a few. The Roadrunners are led by quarterback Frank Harris. Harris is a senior from Shertz, Texas which is literally 20 minutes from the campus. He has passed for 2506 yards with 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He will be one of the players to watch for this game. Running back Kevorian Barnes is a tough physical runner that averages 5.0 yards per carry. He has racked up 6 touchdowns this season. Other players to watch: WR Joshua Cephus, S Rashad Wisdom and CB Nicktroy Fortune.



Marshall Thundering Herd

The Thundering Herd had to win their last game to become bowl eligible this season. They pulled off a comeback win against Arkansas State to make it to this game. They are led by sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher. Fancher has passed for 2162 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running back Rasheen Ali has eclipsed the 1000 yards mark on 203 carries and 14 touchdowns. Keep an eye on him. He will be playing on Sundays real soon. The key for the Herd will be on the defensive side of the ball. They will need to create turnovers to stay close in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 68.1% chance of winning this game. The over/under is 51.5, so take the under. I’m taking UTSA by 9! The Roadrunners are the more physical team in this year’s Frisco Bowl.



Final Score

Roadrunners – 29

Thundering – Herd 20