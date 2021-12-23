San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans

Thursday – December 23 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NFL Net

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (8-6, 5-2 Away)

Tennessee Titans (9-5, 5-2 Home)



Both teams are holding steady heading into the playoffs. San Francisco is sitting in 3rd place in the NFC West right behind the Rams and the Cardinals. Tennessee is in 1st place in the AFC South one game ahead of the Colts. This game is very important for both teams heading into the last stretch of the season. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s match up in Nashville.



Who wants it bad enough?

San Francisco will be on top of their game on the road in Nashville. If they lose this game, it will kill them in the NFC playoff race and no longer in control of their own destiny. Tennessee can lock down their spot and get ready to make a playoff run with a win. A loss will give the Colts an open door.



San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco’s quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a class act. He took a backseat to rookie quarterback Trey Lance while on a 2-game winning streak early this season. Fast forward to now, the 49ers need this game to stay relevant in the NFC playoff picture. He needs to get the ball into the hands of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Deebo has 61 receptions for 1088 yards and 5 touchdowns. Whenever the 49ers need a big play, Debo Samuel has the ball in his hands. The defense will need to play tough and physical on Thursday night. They can’t allow Ryan Tannehill to get the ball down the field on 3rd down.



Tennessee Titans

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be the key for the Titans offense. He has to be that one player to get the offense in gear. Since Derrick Henry’s injury, the Titans offense has sputtered. In their last 5 games, the Titans are 2-3. The offense will need to put points on the board and try to exploit the 49ers defense. The Titans defense gives up 22 points per game and 261 passing yards to the opposition. The Titans secondary will have to play big and limit costly turnovers in the 3rd and 4th quarters.



Prediction

ESPN has this game tight! San Francisco is favored at 51.0% while Tennessee sits at 48.6% as far as percentages go for the win. This game could go either way. I’m going to take the 49ers by 6! I think they’re the more complete team at the moment.



Final Score

49ers – 23

Titans – 17