TCU improves to 10-1, beating Grambling State 90-55

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A pair of double-doubles and a strong rebounding effort led the TCU men’s basketball team to its largest scoring output of the season in a 90-55 win over Grambling State Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs (10-1) outrebounded the Tigers (3-9), 52-21, to win its seventh-straight game. It was TCU’s largest rebounding margin in 19 seasons.



Without the services of Mike Miles (sick) and Xavier Cork (foot), four Horned Frogs scored in double-figures led by Chuck O’Bannon’s career-high 19 points. He was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, a big part of the Frogs’ 11 made threes as a team.



Emanuel Miller recorded his fourth double-double of the season with a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Damion Baugh had his first-career double-double with 13 points and 11 assists. JaKobe Coles scored 12 points and was one of six different TCU players to drain a 3-pointer.



TCU led 20-17 with 11:03 to play before the Frogs went on an 18-2 run to take a commanding 41-21 lead with just over three minutes left in the half. TCU led 47-28 at the break, its most points in a half this season.



TCU never trailed by more than its 19-point margin at the half and led by as many as 39 with less than a minute to play. All 11 available players saw at least two minutes of action, including walk-ons Cole Despie , Darius Ford and Harrison Young .



The Horned Frogs return to action on Dec. 29 when they host Texas Southern at 3 p.m.

Courtesy TCU Basketball