CardBlitz – Episode 62: How Long Can the Hobby Sustain the Current Trajectory?



Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthdays of Harold Baines (Chicago White Sox) and Kevin Youkilis (Boston Red Sox). Again lots of World Baseball Classic talk as it wraps up. Get their thoughts on the March 2026 Dallas Card Show. They pose the question: How long can the hobby sustain the current trajectory? Lastly, they rip the last of their packs of Topps 2026 Baseball. See what they got. Plus they show off a few of their favorite cards!

The latest episode of CardBlitz:

