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Rangers drop game 1 to the Mets 6-3

September 23, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYM   0 0 1 1 0 3 1 0 0 6 10 1
TEX    0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 NYM TEX
  3rd Soto singled to center, Alvarez scored, Lindor to third. 1 0
  3rd Jung doubled to right, Jansen scored. 1 1
  4th Benge scored on error, Alvarez safe at first on fielding error by right fielder Nimmo, Alvarez safe at second on error. 2 1
  4th Díaz hit sacrifice fly to left, Nimmo scored, Foscue to second, Duran to third. 2 2
  4th Langford hit sacrifice fly to left, Duran scored, Foscue to third. 2 3
  6th Alvarez doubled to center, Semien scored and Benge scored. 4 3
  6th Torrens hit sacrifice fly to first, Alvarez scored. 5 3
  7th Benge doubled to right, Baty scored. 6 3

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