Rangers drop game 1 to the Mets 6-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|NYM 0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|1
|TEX 0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|NYM
|TEX
|3rd
|Soto singled to center, Alvarez scored, Lindor to third.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Jung doubled to right, Jansen scored.
|1
|1
|4th
|Benge scored on error, Alvarez safe at first on fielding error by right fielder Nimmo, Alvarez safe at second on error.
|2
|1
|4th
|Díaz hit sacrifice fly to left, Nimmo scored, Foscue to second, Duran to third.
|2
|2
|4th
|Langford hit sacrifice fly to left, Duran scored, Foscue to third.
|2
|3
|6th
|Alvarez doubled to center, Semien scored and Benge scored.
|4
|3
|6th
|Torrens hit sacrifice fly to first, Alvarez scored.
|5
|3
|7th
|Benge doubled to right, Baty scored.
|6
|3