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Toronto keeps playoff hopes alive, beat Rangers 7-2

September 20, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TOR    1 0 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 7 11 0
TEX    0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 TOR TEX
  1st Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Bateman scored. 1 0
  3rd Keys doubled to right, Lukes scored. 2 0
  4th Burger homered to left center (395 feet), Duran scored. 2 2
  5th Okamoto singled to center, Bateman scored, Straw to third. 3 2
  7th Lukes singled to right, Bateman scored, Straw to second. 4 2
  7th McAdoo doubled to left, Lukes scored and Straw scored. 6 2
  7th Giménez singled to right, McAdoo scored. 7 2

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