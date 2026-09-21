Toronto keeps playoff hopes alive, beat Rangers 7-2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|TOR 1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|11
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|TOR
|TEX
|1st
|Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Bateman scored.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Keys doubled to right, Lukes scored.
|2
|0
|4th
|Burger homered to left center (395 feet), Duran scored.
|2
|2
|5th
|Okamoto singled to center, Bateman scored, Straw to third.
|3
|2
|7th
|Lukes singled to right, Bateman scored, Straw to second.
|4
|2
|7th
|McAdoo doubled to left, Lukes scored and Straw scored.
|6
|2
|7th
|Giménez singled to right, McAdoo scored.
|7
|2