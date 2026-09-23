2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 3

All of the teams that should be undefeated are 1-1. Dallas, Green Bay, Baltimore, LA Rams, Denver and New York (take your pick) are all sitting at 1-1 and could possibly make some noise this season. Keep an eye on this week’s matchup from the Thursday night game to the NFL’s Monday Night matchup. The season just started but its already actioned packed.

Thursday Night Football

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Thursday – September 24 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Both of these teams are struggling. Green Bay squeaked by the Jets in overtime on the road last week, while the Falcons dropped their first two games of the season. Atlanta has 4 quarterbacks on their roster and 3 of them are giving games away. Atlanta will need to run the ball more instead of relying on their passing game. They have Bijan Robinson. Hello!?! Green Bay has a proven leader under center but can’t protect him. This game will come down to how well the Packers can score in the red zone. ESPN has the Packers with a 73.8% chance of winning at home Thursday night. I’m taking the Packers in this one. Atlanta has no chance with Cooper Rush or Michael Pennix, Jr in this one.

Final Score

Packers – 24

Falcons – 14

Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs Denver Broncos (1-1)

Sunday – September 27 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

Both teams are currently sitting in 3rd place in their respective divisions. The Rams put a whooping on the Giants at home last Monday Night, while the Broncos outlasted the Jaguars in the Mile High City by 7 points. This week will be huge for both teams. Keep in mind they each lost their season opener and are now they’re trying to build on their last win. The key for this game will be how well their defenses play. “If you can rattle the quarterback, you can easily win this one”, Denver’s head coach shared on his daily vlog. This game will be closer than anyone thinks. ESPN has the Rams with a 65.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Rams by 6!

Final Score

Rams – 30

Broncos – 24