Card Comments… Dexter Bussey

By Gregg Moeller

SASSY. That just seems to fit Dexter Bussey’s 1978 card. DETERMINED seems to fit his career.

He was recruited by Barry Switzer as the successor to Greg Pruitt at Oklahoma, but transferred to Texas-San Antonio. He would become the Lions’ starting running back, and for four years he was Detroit’s leading rusher, with three thousand-yard seasons.

Sassy.

But then the Lions drafted all-universe running back Billy Sims. From Oklahoma, just to make things sting a bit more. He was a can’t-miss star…and Dexter knew it. So, you’d imagine he demanded a trade, or accused the Lions of betraying him.

Dexter Bussey, the starting running back for five years, asked to be moved to fullback to help out the team. Damn.

In the process, Bussey, now a fullback, set the Lions’ all time rushing record (later passed by Sims and some guy named Saunders or Sanders) and added five years to his career. Damn sassy.

He remains a Detroit legend, a player who put his team ahead of himself–and made himself and team better in the process. That is determination.