Rangers hit 3 HR’s, beat Tigers 10-4

2nd Díaz homered to left center (414 feet). 0 1

2nd Jung walked, Osuna scored, Foscue to second, Lopez to third. 0 2

2nd Duran hit sacrifice fly to right, Lopez scored, Jung to second, Foscue to third. 0 3

4th Jung doubled to left, Lopez scored. 0 4

4th Duran singled to center, Jung scored. 0 5

5th Keith homered to right center (405 feet). 1 5

5th Lee homered to left center (383 feet), McKinstry scored. 3 5

6th Smith homered to right (406 feet). 3 6

7th Osuna singled to left, Carter scored, Díaz to second. 3 7

7th Lopez singled to right, Díaz scored, Osuna to third. 3 8

7th Smith reached on infield single to shortstop, Osuna scored, Lopez to third. 3 9

8th Malgeri singled to center, McKinstry scored. 4 9