Rangers hit 3 HR’s, beat Tigers 10-4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|DET 0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|TEX 0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|–
|10
|17
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|DET
|TEX
|2nd
|Díaz homered to left center (414 feet).
|0
|1
|2nd
|Jung walked, Osuna scored, Foscue to second, Lopez to third.
|0
|2
|2nd
|Duran hit sacrifice fly to right, Lopez scored, Jung to second, Foscue to third.
|0
|3
|4th
|Jung doubled to left, Lopez scored.
|0
|4
|4th
|Duran singled to center, Jung scored.
|0
|5
|5th
|Keith homered to right center (405 feet).
|1
|5
|5th
|Lee homered to left center (383 feet), McKinstry scored.
|3
|5
|6th
|Smith homered to right (406 feet).
|3
|6
|7th
|Osuna singled to left, Carter scored, Díaz to second.
|3
|7
|7th
|Lopez singled to right, Díaz scored, Osuna to third.
|3
|8
|7th
|Smith reached on infield single to shortstop, Osuna scored, Lopez to third.
|3
|9
|8th
|Malgeri singled to center, McKinstry scored.
|4
|9
|8th
|Carter homered to center (422 feet).
|4
|10