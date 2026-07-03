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Rangers hit 3 HR’s, beat Tigers 10-4

July 3, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
DET   0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 11 0
TEX   0 3 0 2 0 1 3 1 10 17 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 DET TEX
  2nd Díaz homered to left center (414 feet). 0 1
  2nd Jung walked, Osuna scored, Foscue to second, Lopez to third. 0 2
  2nd Duran hit sacrifice fly to right, Lopez scored, Jung to second, Foscue to third. 0 3
  4th Jung doubled to left, Lopez scored. 0 4
  4th Duran singled to center, Jung scored. 0 5
  5th Keith homered to right center (405 feet). 1 5
  5th Lee homered to left center (383 feet), McKinstry scored. 3 5
  6th Smith homered to right (406 feet). 3 6
  7th Osuna singled to left, Carter scored, Díaz to second. 3 7
  7th Lopez singled to right, Díaz scored, Osuna to third. 3 8
  7th Smith reached on infield single to shortstop, Osuna scored, Lopez to third. 3 9
  8th Malgeri singled to center, McKinstry scored. 4 9
  8th Carter homered to center (422 feet). 4 10

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