2026 College Football: Week 4 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



It’s Week 4 in College Football!

It’s only a matter of time for upsets to happen. Will there be any this week? This week TCU is on the road in Orlando to take on the UCF Knights. The Mean Green will host the Huskies of Houston Christian while the #22 SMU Mustangs face the Bears of Missouri State in Dallas. The Game of the Week will feature the #1 Texas Longhorns versus #14 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. This week will be action packed for college football.



TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) vs UCF Knights (2-1)

Saturday – September 26 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Acrisure Bounce House – Orlando, FL



Last week the Horned Frogs went to Georgia State and won the game by 13. The Horned Frogs played solid on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh is really making a name for himself. He will be one of the guys to watch this weekend. He reminds me of a young Warren Sapp. The x-factor for TCU will be quarterback Jaden Craig. He bounced back from the early season loss to UNC. This will be a close game for both of these teams. ESPN has the Knights with a 51.8% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking TCU by 3!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 31

Knights – 28



Houston Christian Huskies (2-2) vs UNT Mean Green (1-2)

Saturday – September 26 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



The Mean Green started this season on shaky ground. Right now, the Mean Green sit at 1-2 and I’m not sure of what’s going on in Denton. Last week they went down to San Marcos and got beat up by Texas State after showing a good start in the first quarter. Houston Christian is a decent team with talent to get a win on the road. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 96.5% a chance of winning at home this week. Anything can happen, but I’m still taking the Mean Green by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 31

Huskies – 21



Missouri State Bears (1-2) vs #22 SMU Mustangs (2-1)

Saturday – September 26 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



I’m going to say the quiet part out loud! SMU should be undefeated and sitting at #10 in the country. The loss to Louisville last week was massive for the Mustangs. SMU had an opportunity to get a win on the road and make a statement. The Mustangs didn’t. This week SMU is hosting the 1-2 Missouri State Bears. The Mustangs need to make a this game their statement game and get back on the winning track. SMU will need to shut down Bear’s quarterback Skyler Locklear and running back Ramone Green, Jr. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 96.9% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking SMU by 10+



Final Score

Mustangs – 30

Bears – 14



Game of the Week

#1 Texas Longhorns (3-0) vs #14 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Saturday – September 26 – 11:00 a.m.

Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN



The SEC is going to shake itself up after this weekend. There are 4 games that will take form and the winners will take the lead in the conference. This game will either be Texas being the best team in the country or Tennessee being the giant killers this weekend. Texas can play from behind while the Tennessee is averaging 40+ points a game. This game will come down to how well the Texas defense stops the Tennessee offense. ESPN has the Longhorns with a 70.0% chance of winning on the road in Knoxville. I’m taking Texas by 6… but it’ll still be a close game!



Final Score

#1 Longhorns – 34

#14 Volunteers – 28

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