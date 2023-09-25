Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – September 25 – 6:15 p.m.

TV – ABC/ESPN+

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0 Home)



The NFC East is wide open right now. The Cowboys looked as if the NFC East was theirs to lose. Yesterday the Cowboys lost to Arizona. Tthe Giants and Commanders lost as well. The Eagles can go up a game in the standings with a win in Tampa. The Buccaneers have a new quarterback this year. Former first round pick Baker Mayfield has taken the reins and has won both of his starts this season. Let’s take a closer look at this Monday Night Football matchup in Tampa.



Why you should watch this game

Philly’s quarterback Jalen Hurts is in running to become the new face of the NFL. He will be put on display for the world to see him lead his team. Baker Mayfield on the other hand has a lot to prove to his critics, namely that he’s not a flash in the pan quarterback.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have to help the kids with their homework and get them to bed at a decent time. Besides the weekend is over, and tomorrow is a school day!



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are flying high especially on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are led by young, talented quarterback, Jalen Hurts. He has 363 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He can beat you with his arm and legs. The Eagles average 178 rushing yard a game on offense while the defense is only giving up 52 rushing yards per game. The defense of the Eagles will be the x-factor. If the Eagles defense can create havoc in the Tampa Bay’s backfield this will be a blow out.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing like he’s back at OU. He has passed for 490 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bucs offense is averaging 24 points a game while the defense is giving up 17. Keep an eye on wide out Mike Evans. He will be the key for a Tampa victory. He’s big, physical and a great route runner. Evans can be a difference maker. The Tampa Bay defense will need to slow down Jalen Hurts in the 4th quarter because of his ability to change plays and run the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 70.3% chance of winning on the road Monday night. The over/under is 45, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Philly by 7.



Final Score

Eagles – 34

Buccaneers – 27