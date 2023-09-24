09/24/2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Photos by Michael Kolch and Dominic Cerald

William Byron avoided a flurry of late caution flags and scored Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, advancing to the next round of the playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet set the pace for just the final six of the 267 laps in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the opening race of the postseason’s Round of 12. He slipped past a dominant Bubba Wallace on a late-race restart and drove to his sixth win of the season, his first at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track and the 10th of his Cup Series career. The outcome clinched a berth for Byron in the Round of 8.