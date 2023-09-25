Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Monday – September 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Las Angeles Rams (1-1, 1-0 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, 0-1 Home)



Think whatever you want about these two teams. Both teams seem to be struggling a bit to start the season. Who knew that the Bengals would be 0-2 or the Rams would be 1-1? Tonight’s game will be a turning point for the winner of this game. Both teams are desperate for a quality win because next week both teams will play a divisional opponent. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Monday Night Football matchup in Cincinnati.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if Joe Burrow is playing because the Bengals really need a win over the Rams, to start the season 0-3 would be really tough. The Rams on the other hand are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to the 49ers.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Two things: The Eagles and Bucs are still playing and the game is close and/or WWE is more exciting than this game! It’s a toss-up!



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams seem like they’ve just up and disappeared! This team ruled the NFC for three years straight. If you wanted to go to the Super Bowl, you had to go through the Rams. The Rams are 1-1 right now and are looking at tonight’s game as a chance to prove that they are still one of the best teams in football. Keep an eye on DT Aaron Donald and the Rams defense. This game will be huge for the Rams. The x-factor for the game will be quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has to protect the ball all 4 quarters.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow was crowned the next big thing in recent seasons after all he took the Bengals back to the Super Bowl a few years ago. Well, that hasn’t been the case. In the first two games of this season, he has passed for 304 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He’s listed as questionable for tonight s game, yet we all know he’s playing. Jake Browning will be under center if Joe Burrow can’t go tonight. Keep an eye on the Bengals defense. They will need to play stingy tonight in order for secure a victory.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 65.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Rams by 6!



Final Score

Rams – 26

Bengals – 20