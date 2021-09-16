New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team

Thursday – September 16 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NFL Network

FedExField – Landover, MD

Records Before the Game

New York Giants (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Washington Football Team (0-1, 0-1 Home)



Both teams are coming off a Week 1 loss. Washington lost to the Chargers, while the Giants lost to the Broncos at home. The NFC East division has been the laughing stock of the NFC for the past few years. Both teams are looking to turn it around Thursday. Washington will be starting Taylor Heinicke at quarterback while Daniel Jones is looking to steal a game on the road this week. Let’s take a look at this week’s game between these two NFC East rivals.



Why you should watch this game

Cowboys fans will tune into this one because playoff seeding is important, but more importantly; no one wants to be in last place in their division.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The WNBA playoffs will be starting and no one really cares about these two teams. Let’s face it, the Cowboys are the clear cut winner of this division even if they’re already in a world of hurt to start the season.



New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones went for 22-37, 267 yards and a touchdown last week against Denver. One of the main problems for this team is their offensive line. They gave up 3 sacks and no one changed the game plan. Not only did Daniel Jones lose another fumble, the offense is trying to get their super star running back Saquon Barkley back on the field. You know your team is in trouble when Daniel Jones is your starting quarterback and he has 6 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. The Giants seem to be in real trouble.



Washington Football Team

Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick was named starter for the season. He went down with a hip injury and will be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Washington has two other quarterbacks listed but not a lot of NFL playing experience in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Washington will be starting Heinicke for this one. In order for this team to have a chance, establishing the run will be key. Running back by committee will be a plus. Give the defense a chance to rest by eating up the clock.



Prediction

ESPN has Washington with a 56.1% chance of winning this one at home. I’m not sure what the outcome will be because both teams are struggling to put up points. I’m taking the Giants by 7!



Final Score

Giants – 20

Washington – 13