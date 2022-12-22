Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Saturday – December 24 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, 7-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (10-4, 7-1 Home)



The Cowboys are on a crash course with the best team in football. The Eagles are 13-1 and has the NFC East and the NFL in a choke hold. Dallas is sitting in second place right behind the Eagles and has already made the playoffs this season. This game is the payback game for Dallas for dropping a game in Philly earlier this season to the Eagles. There’s a wrinkle in this game. Philadelphia’s starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is sitting out this game because of a shoulder injury sustained in the 3rd quarter of last Sunday’s game against Chicago. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Cowboys home game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas.



The NFC East

What can you say about the NFC East this season? Every team in the division is on course to make it to the playoffs this season. Dallas and Philly lead the division while Washington and New York are still in the hunt. This is a crazy thought. What if all of the NFC East teams win their first playoff game this season. Think about it. It’s possible! They just have to get there.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have been playing some really good football since the start of the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has critics and fans crowning him league MVP right now. Hurts, as mentioned previously; is out. The Eagles will be led by QB Gardner Minshew. The Eagles believe in Minshew and trust that he’ll deliver them their first division title since 2019. Wide out A.J. Brown was brought in from Tennessee to give Hurts a target to pass to and he’ll be more than ready to help Minshew. Brown has 74 receptions for 1201 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders is a dangerous runner between the tackles. Sanders will be the x-factor on offense because Jalen Hurts is out this game and will get a few looks as well in the passing game.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are reeling after blowing a 17-point lead against the Jaguars on last Sunday. Dallas had a chance to pull closer to the Eagles in the division but failed to pull it off in overtime. Quarterback Dak Prescott is beginning to force passes to covered receivers. The wide receivers are struggling to get separation from opposing teams defensive backs. The only receivers that can get open are the tight ends. Over the past 4 games Dallas has established the run to get leads and move the chains. Why are they throwing the ball when the running game is working? Play calling will be the x-factor for a win at home. Dallas will need to do something and do it fast!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 72.2% chance of winning at home because Philly’s quarterback Jalen Hurts is sitting out of this game. If Dallas wins it will be said that Dallas won because Hurts was out. If Dallas loses, it will be said that Dallas never had a chance against Philly! I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Eagles – 24