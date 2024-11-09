Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



TCU is Digging Deep

The Horned Frogs have had to find a way to just to tread water this season. If you look at their record you would think that this team doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hades to play in a bowl game. Over their last 5 games TCU is 3-2 with wins over Kansas, Utah and Texas Tech. Last week on the road in Waco, they dropped a very winnable game to Baylor by 3 points. This week TCU will need to play from start to finish in order to win their 6th game of the season and become bowl eligible this season. There are only 2 games left in the season and they really need this win against a wounded OK State team.



The Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 conference is a mess right now. That’s a good thing because the conference has some surprise teams making noise all around the country. TCU is sitting right in the middle right behind the Houston Cougars and right above UCF Knights. Oklahoma State is in last place needing a conference win this year. They are currently 0-6 in the Big 12.



Game Info

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 9 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-6, 0-6 Conference)

This is unfamiliar space for the Cowboys. OK State is currently in last place in the conference. Head coach Mike Gundy will be just fine. This week the Cowboys are coming into Ft. Worth desperate for a win. The Cowboys are led by senior quarterback Alan Bowman who has 2272 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running back Ollie Gordon II is a Ft. Worth product who is looking to get a win in his homecoming game. Players to watch: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, S Trey Rucker and CB Korie Black.



TCU Horned Frogs (5-4, 3-3 Conference)

This game will be huge for TCU! The Frogs will be ready to take it to the Cowboys. They’re seeking their 6th win of the season. Look for quarterback Josh Hoover to air it out this week at home. Running back Cam Cook will get his shot at carrying the ball at least 15 times splitting time with Jeremy Payne and Savion Williams. The offensive line will need to protect Hoover during this game because the Cowboys defensive line is a physical group. Players to watch: WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges, DL Tymon Mitchell and PK Kyle Lemmermann.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned frogs with a 61.0% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 66.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 10! TCU will win this one easily. They are the better team this season. Keep in mind that this will be a dog fight from start to finish!



Final Score

Horned Frogs -41

Cowboys – 31