Air Force runs by Baylor 30-15

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

SCORING SUMMARY

Qtr Time Scoring Play V-H

1st 05:20 AFA – #20 B.Roberts 2 yd rush (#43 M.Dapore kick blocked), 15-55, 08:44 0-6

1st 01:13 AFA – #43 M.Dapore 37 yd FG, 5-38, 02:05 0-9

2nd 00:05 BAY – #16 H.Presley 8 yd pass from #12 B.Shapen (#95 J.Mayers kick), 6-47, 01:35 7-9

3rd 12:28 AFA – #4 H.Daniels 2 yd rush (#43 M.Dapore kick), 5-83, 02:32 7-16

3rd 02:29 AFA – #84 C.Rillos 15 yd pass from #4 H.Daniels (#43 M.Dapore kick), 7-64, 03:21 7-23

4th 12:40 AFA – #20 B.Roberts 1 yd rush (#43 M.Dapore kick), 7-42, 03:15 7-30

4th 03:34 BAY – #6 G.Holmes 14 yd pass from #12 B.Shapen (#12 B.Shapen rush), 4-85, 00:51 15-30

TIME DETAILS

Kickoff time: 06:34 PM

End of Game: 10:01 PM

Total elapsed: 03:26

WEATHER

Weather: Clear 13 F

Wind:North 20 mph