CardBlitz – Episode 53: Organize Your Card Collection

Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of Brady Anderson! They discuss organizing your card collection, 2026 Topps Baseball Series 1, some NFL Playoff football and the College Football National Title game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. Plus they show off some of their favorite cards. Last but not least, they announce the big giveaway prize pack winners from Humongous Hoard!

