Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

The NFL is littered with 1-1 teams right now. Dallas, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York (Jets and Giants) and Pittsburgh just to name a few. There are so many teams that started off shaky, but mark my words there will be separation after this weekend. Dallas dropped their first game to the Giants, but made up for it at home against the Commanders. The defense is playing better and now the team needs the defensive line to play more physical from start to finish. The key for Dallas is to play their veterans like Von Miller and others. Containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be key this week. He’s the x-factor. Keep an eye on the special teams this week. Dallas special teams will be needed to put points on the board.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – September 27 – 3:25PM

TV: CBS

Marcana Stadium – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Last week Dallas took the Commanders to the woodshed the second half. The team came out with a sense of urgency and put points on the board. This week they will need to do the same. The Ravens defense is looking to shut down the Cowboys high powered offense. Dallas will need to establish the run early and often. The key for the Cowboys this weekend will be stopping the run. The defensive line will need to play tough upfront and stingy in the passing game. Rookie cornerback Caleb Downs is leading the team in interceptions and sacks. He will be the x-factor for the defense in Brazil. Dallas has a chance to establish themselves with a win. Look for the Cowboys to play lights out.

Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

I was miffed after watching the Ravens lose with a 7-point loss at home against New Orleans. The Ravens offense started off playing physical upfront and running the ball. Running back Derrick Henry scored a touchdown and they abandoned the run from the start of the 3rd quarter until the end of the game. Baltimore will establish the run both with Henry and Jackson trying to move the chains. The Ravens offensive line is big and physical, once they get down hill it will be a long day for the Cowboys defensive line. Last week the Ravens defense played stingy until the end of the game. Look for them to play far better than what they showed last week at home against New Orleans.

Prediction

Dallas has a chance to silence the critics with a win. There will be no excuses! ESPN has the Ravens with a 54.4% chance of winning in Rio De Janeiro. I’m taking the Cowboys in the upset by 6. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey will need to be ready for a 60+ yarder to silence the naysayers and critics of the Cowboys. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over both teams will score lots of points in this one!

Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Ravens – 27

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