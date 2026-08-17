Card Comments… Ben McGee

By Gregg Moeller

You have heard all the stories about how progressive the AFL was to African-Americans players, and how their teams were “color-blind” when it came to talent?

Well, meet Ben McGee.

A defensive lineman from Jackson State, he knew nothing about pro football until he was drafted by the New York Jets. He was brought up to New York City and was asked to sign a contract for the league’s minimum base. When he refused, a Jets official told him, “Go back home and pick cotton for a living.” Progressive, my flabby Caucasian ass.

The next week, the NFL had its draft, and the Steelers picked McGee–and the Jets called, asking for another chance. McGee replied, “I’d rather pick cotton than play for you.” Ba-zinga.

With the Steelers, Ben was under the tutelage of Ernie Stautner, who had just retired–but was in playing shape, and physically pushed McGee. He even kept McGee after practices to work on technique, for which McGee was forever grateful, as his coaching helped McGee to start for the Steelers for nine years.

But by 1972, Ben was ready to retire. A knee injury early in his career never healed properly, so he went to Chuck Noll–with whom he had a strong relationship–and said he was done. After their last game. Against the Raiders. Yep, he chose “The Immaculate Reception” game to retire. In fact, he had taken off his jersey and shoulder pads when Franco Harris made his iconic catch. His only thought? “Lord…I have one more game!” To his credit, Noll asked Ben to reconsider retiring, but Ben held firm–he was tired of taking shots before every practice and every game. So, after the AFC title game loss to the Dolphins, he retired with no regrets.

But, in Ernie Stautner style, before retiring he helped the new Steeler defensive linemen mature and improve, so he was a major force behind the developing “Steel Curtain”. Beats the hell out of picking cotton.