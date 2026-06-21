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Jessica Shepard lead the 4th quarter comeback, Wings 93 Sky 92

June 21, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jessica Shepard scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half, adding eight rebounds as Wings score 36 in the 4th to defeat the Sky.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
CHI
 28 15 28 21 92
DAL
 16 22 19 36 93
 

Team Stats
FG 33-70 33-73
Field Goal % 47 45
3PT 7-23 10-25
Three Point % 30 40
FT 19-29 17-21
Free Throw % 66 81
Rebounds 43 35
Offensive Rebounds 13 9
Defensive Rebounds 30 26
Assists 22 17
Steals 9 7
Blocks 3 7
Total Turnovers 15 14
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 25 18
Fast Break Points 9 15
Points in Paint 48 38
Fouls 24 23
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 17 1
Percent Led 97 1

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