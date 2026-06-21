Jessica Shepard lead the 4th quarter comeback, Wings 93 Sky 92

Jessica Shepard scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half, adding eight rebounds as Wings score 36 in the 4th to defeat the Sky.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
CHI
|28
|15
|28
|21
|92
|
DAL
|16
|22
|19
|36
|93
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-70
|33-73
|Field Goal %
|47
|45
|3PT
|7-23
|10-25
|Three Point %
|30
|40
|FT
|19-29
|17-21
|Free Throw %
|66
|81
|Rebounds
|43
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|30
|26
|Assists
|22
|17
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Total Turnovers
|15
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|25
|18
|Fast Break Points
|9
|15
|Points in Paint
|48
|38
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|17
|1
|Percent Led
|97
|1