2026 Monster Energy Supercross

Photos by Michael Kolch

Hunter Lawrence Breaks Through for First Career Monster Energy Supercross Victory on Night of Firsts in Arlington

The seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship signified the annual visit of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for Military Appreciation Night inside AT&T Stadium. A captivating night of racing produced a pair of first-time winners, as 450SMX Class points leader Hunter Lawrence finally seized control of the spotlight with an impressive breakthrough victory for Honda HRC Progressive. The Australian outlasted each of his championship rivals to assert his hold of the red plate.