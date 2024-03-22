WBIT first round saw TCU beat UNT 67-58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|16
|9
|16
|17
|58
|13
|18
|25
|11
|67
Team Stats
|FG
|22-63
|24-45
|Field Goal %
|34.9
|53.3
|3PT
|1-8
|7-16
|Three Point %
|12.5
|43.8
|FT
|13-19
|12-17
|Free Throw %
|68.4
|70.6
|Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|3
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|31
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|13
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Total Turnovers
|11
|22
|Points Off Turnovers
|23
|12
|Fast Break Points
|13
|10
|Points in Paint
|40
|24
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|19
Team Notes Courtesy of TCU Basketball
- TCU improved its year-over-year winning percentage differential to .400. That mark is the third-best among all D1 programs and vaulted the Horned Frogs past UNT atop the national ranks among teams with a first-year head coach.
- UNT became the 26th team TCU has kept below its season scoring average.
- TCU had five players score in double figures for the first time all season.
- The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 when at least four players reach double figures in scoring.
- TCU is now 18-3 when Conner and Prince share the court.
- The Horned Frogs continue to enjoy the nation’s largest year-over-year win improvement of any Power Six conference program at 13 games.
- TCU won its fifth consecutive opening round postseason game.
- The Horned Frogs boosted their all-time postseason record to 19-16.
- TCU is 8-2 in its last 10 postseason tilts.
- TCU improved to 10-1 in postseason games at home.
- The Horned Frogs are now 57-7 in nonconference or neutral site affairs inside Schollmaier Arena.