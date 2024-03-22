News Ticker

WBIT first round saw TCU beat UNT 67-58

March 22, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
North Texas 16 9 16 17 58
TCU 13 18 25 11 67

Team Stats

 
FG 22-63 24-45
Field Goal % 34.9 53.3
3PT 1-8 7-16
Three Point % 12.5 43.8
FT 13-19 12-17
Free Throw % 68.4 70.6
Rebounds 30 34
Offensive Rebounds 12 3
Defensive Rebounds 18 31
Assists 14 18
Steals 13 6
Blocks 3 3
Total Turnovers 11 22
Points Off Turnovers 23 12
Fast Break Points 13 10
Points in Paint 40 24
Fouls 19 15
Technical Fouls 1 0
Largest Lead 5 19

Team Notes Courtesy of TCU Basketball

  • TCU improved its year-over-year winning percentage differential to .400. That mark is the third-best among all D1 programs and vaulted the Horned Frogs past UNT atop the national ranks among teams with a first-year head coach.
  • UNT became the 26th team TCU has kept below its season scoring average.
  • TCU had five players score in double figures for the first time all season.
  • The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 when at least four players reach double figures in scoring.
  • TCU is now 18-3 when Conner and Prince share the court.
  • The Horned Frogs continue to enjoy the nation’s largest year-over-year win improvement of any Power Six conference program at 13 games.
  • TCU won its fifth consecutive opening round postseason game.
  • The Horned Frogs boosted their all-time postseason record to 19-16.
  • TCU is 8-2 in its last 10 postseason tilts.
  • TCU improved to 10-1 in postseason games at home.
  • The Horned Frogs are now 57-7 in nonconference or neutral site affairs inside Schollmaier Arena.

