News Ticker

TCU returns a couple of starters from injury, beat Houston 59-49

February 25, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Houston 7 10 12 20 49
TCU 12 21 9 17 59

Team Stats

 
FG 16-60 19-47
Field Goal % 26.7 40.4
3PT 4-18 6-23
Three Point % 22.2 26.1
FT 13-18 15-19
Free Throw % 72.2 78.9
Rebounds 26 49
Offensive Rebounds 8 10
Defensive Rebounds 18 39
Assists 8 17
Steals 13 4
Blocks 3 4
Total Turnovers 7 21
Points Off Turnovers 19 7
Fast Break Points 9 2
Points in Paint 14 18
Fouls 20 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 17

Team Notes Courtesy of TCU Basketball

  • The Horned Frogs have won three straight Big 12 games for the first time since 2019-20.
  • TCU’s five-game year-over-year win improvement in league play is its largest as a Big 12 member.
  • TCU notched a 10-game year-over-year overall win improvement for the second time in its 47-season existence.
  • TCU earned its 14th home victory, tied for sixth on the program’s single-season records list.
  • TCU has now kept 21 of its 27 opponents under their season scoring average.
  • Houston became the fifth team this season the Horned Frogs have held under 50 points.
  • TCU is 9-1 when four players score in double figures.
  • The Horned Frogs allowed a program-low 48 points on Jan. 29, 2014, at Oklahoma State. A meaningless Cougars 3-pointer at the buzzer with the Horned Frogs ahead 59-46 is all that prevented TCU surpassing its program record for fewest points allowed in a Big 12 game.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly