TCU returns a couple of starters from injury, beat Houston 59-49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|10
|12
|20
|49
|12
|21
|9
|17
|59
Team Stats
|FG
|16-60
|19-47
|Field Goal %
|26.7
|40.4
|3PT
|4-18
|6-23
|Three Point %
|22.2
|26.1
|FT
|13-18
|15-19
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|78.9
|Rebounds
|26
|49
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|39
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|13
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Total Turnovers
|7
|21
|Points Off Turnovers
|19
|7
|Fast Break Points
|9
|2
|Points in Paint
|14
|18
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|17
Team Notes Courtesy of TCU Basketball
- The Horned Frogs have won three straight Big 12 games for the first time since 2019-20.
- TCU’s five-game year-over-year win improvement in league play is its largest as a Big 12 member.
- TCU notched a 10-game year-over-year overall win improvement for the second time in its 47-season existence.
- TCU earned its 14th home victory, tied for sixth on the program’s single-season records list.
- TCU has now kept 21 of its 27 opponents under their season scoring average.
- Houston became the fifth team this season the Horned Frogs have held under 50 points.
- TCU is 9-1 when four players score in double figures.
- The Horned Frogs allowed a program-low 48 points on Jan. 29, 2014, at Oklahoma State. A meaningless Cougars 3-pointer at the buzzer with the Horned Frogs ahead 59-46 is all that prevented TCU surpassing its program record for fewest points allowed in a Big 12 game.