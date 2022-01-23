NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – January 23 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 7-2 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1 Home)



Last week, both of these teams won at home in their wild card games. The Rams beat the Cardinals by 23 while the Bucs beat the Eagles by 16. This week the winner will headed to the NFC championship to host the 49ers. Let’s take a closer look at this game.



The X-factors for This Game

The x-factor for the Rams will be the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide out Cooper Kupp. The x-factor for the Buccaneers will be the play of the defensive front of the Buccaneers. Keep an eye on the Ram offense and Buccaneers defense.



Los Angeles Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has to play big on the road this week. He has to put it all on the line and get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. His job is simple .. “Don’t turn the ball over!” Running back Sony Michel has playoff experience and getting him the ball early is a plus for the running game. The Buccaneers defense has struggled all season. They are weak in the passing game so taking shots down the field will be in the game plan. The Rams defense has to be disruptive on the road. Tom Brady hates getting hit!



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay’s quarterback Tom Brady is ready. Remember he and the Buccaneers are looking to win it all again. The Buccaneers offense averages 30.1 points per game while the defense is giving up 15 points. The defense will be the key for the Bucs in this game. The corner backs are the problem for this team. They average six penalties a game which puts this team in limbo at times. The key for the Buccaneers will be limiting costly penalties in the red zone and creating turnovers for the offense to get the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 65.8% chance of winning at home and advancing to the NFC championship game. I’m taking the Rams in an upset! The over/under is 48, so take the over!



Final Score

Rams – 31

Buccaneers – 21