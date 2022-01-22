15 Longhorns dominate TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
The TCU Horned Frogs snapped a two-game home winning streak, falling to the No. 15-ranked Texas Longhorns 68-47 in Big 12 Conference play Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
TURNING POINT
TCU trailed by just six points after the first quarter of play, down 16-10, but Texas would go onto outscore the Horned Frogs 22-9 in the second quarter and never looked back. The Longhorns managed to drain 16-of-36 from the field in the first half, while limiting the Horned Frogs to make just 6-of-18 through the first two quarters.
FROG FACTS
• For the second straight game, TCU’s starters included Okako Adika, Aahliyah Jackson, Michelle Berry, Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard.
• Heard made her 109th career start, tying former teammate and current graduate assistant coach Kianna Ray for No. 8 all-time.
• Heard led the Frogs in scoring with 12 points. Y. Morris followed with 11 points for the Horned Frogs.
• Heard also led the team win rebounds (7) and assists (6).
• Heard was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. She has tallied 562 free throws in her career and is currently tied with Kelsey Griffin (Nebraska, 2006-10) at No. 5 all-time in Big 12 history.
• Aja Holmes led the team from beyond the three-point arc, draining two three-pointers on the day. She finished the game with eight points.
• Y. Morris registered her ninth block of the season. She has registered a block in four straight games and in six of the last seven overall.
Texas 68
Texas 68
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|11
|Allen-Taylor,Joanne
|*
|35
|6-10
|1-2
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|02
|Matharu,Aliyah
|*
|20
|3-7
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|21
|Moore,Aaliyah
|*
|19
|2-7
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|03
|Harmon,Rori
|*
|20
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|05
|Gaston,DeYona
|*
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|Warren,Audrey
|
|30
|4-7
|0-1
|5-6
|1-3
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|01
|Ebo,Lauren
|
|25
|5-13
|0-0
|0-0
|6-7
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|10
|Holle,Shay
|
|21
|2-4
|0-1
|0-0
|3-2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|22
|Hunter,Kyndall
|
|13
|1-7
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|Gutierrez,Anissa
|
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Masudi,Femme
|
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|27-69
|4-14
|10-15
|16-27
|43
|18
|16
|8
|3
|8
|68
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|7-20
|2-6
|0-0
|35.00 %
|33.33 %
|0.00%
|2nd Quarter
|9-16
|1-1
|3-5
|56.25 %
|100.00 %
|60.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|8-17
|1-4
|3-4
|47.06 %
|25.00 %
|75.00 %
|4th Quarter
|3-16
|0-3
|4-6
|18.75 %
|0.00 %
|66.67 %
|Total
|27-69
|4-14
|10-15
|
|39.1 %
|28.6 %
|66.7 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 10
|Scores Tied: 2 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 34
|Fast Break Points: 8
|Lead Changed: 2 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 15
|Bench Points: 31
TCU 47
TCU 47
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|20
|Heard,Lauren
|*
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|6-8
|1-6
|7
|3
|6
|6
|0
|2
|12
|05
|Morris,Yummy
|*
|26
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|11
|23
|Berry,Michelle
|*
|37
|2-7
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|01
|Jackson,Aahliyah
|*
|33
|2-4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|04
|Adika,Okako
|*
|15
|1-4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|15
|Holmes,Aja
|
|25
|3-5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|13
|Diggs,Tavy
|
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Bradley,Paige
|
|9
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Morris,Patricia
|
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|Germond,Caroline
|
|6
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Mokwuah,Kayla
|
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|16-46
|4-14
|11-18
|9-28
|37
|19
|13
|19
|2
|4
|47
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|3-7
|0-2
|4-6
|42.86 %
|0.00 %
|66.67 %
|2nd Quarter
|3-11
|1-5
|2-4
|27.27 %
|20.00 %
|50.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|6-15
|1-3
|2-4
|40.00 %
|33.33 %
|50.00 %
|4th Quarter
|4-13
|2-4
|3-4
|30.77 %
|50.00 %
|75.00 %
|Total
|16-46
|4-14
|11-18
|
|34.8 %
|28.6 %
|61.1 %