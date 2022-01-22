News Ticker

#15 Longhorns dominate TCU

January 22, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs snapped a two-game home winning streak, falling to the No. 15-ranked Texas Longhorns 68-47 in Big 12 Conference play Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
 
TURNING POINT
TCU trailed by just six points after the first quarter of play, down 16-10, but Texas would go onto outscore the Horned Frogs 22-9 in the second quarter and never looked back. The Longhorns managed to drain 16-of-36 from the field in the first half, while limiting the Horned Frogs to make just 6-of-18 through the first two quarters. 
FROG FACTS
• For the second straight game, TCU’s starters included Okako Adika, Aahliyah Jackson, Michelle Berry, Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard.
• Heard made her 109th career start, tying former teammate and current graduate assistant coach Kianna Ray for No. 8 all-time.
• Heard led the Frogs in scoring with 12 points. Y. Morris followed with 11 points for the Horned Frogs.
• Heard also led the team win rebounds (7) and assists (6).
• Heard was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. She has tallied 562 free throws in her career and is currently tied with Kelsey Griffin (Nebraska, 2006-10) at No. 5 all-time in Big 12 history.
Aja Holmes led the team from beyond the three-point arc, draining two three-pointers on the day. She finished the game with eight points.
• Y. Morris registered her ninth block of the season. She has registered a block in four straight games and in six of the last seven overall.

Texas 68

Texas 68
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
11 Allen-Taylor,Joanne * 35 6-10 1-2 1-1 0-4 4 2 5 0 0 2 14
02 Matharu,Aliyah * 20 3-7 3-6 0-0 0-3 3 3 0 1 0 1 9
21 Moore,Aaliyah * 19 2-7 0-1 2-2 1-2 3 4 0 1 1 0 6
03 Harmon,Rori * 20 2-9 0-0 0-2 0-1 1 3 5 0 0 3 4
05 Gaston,DeYona * 13 2-5 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 3 0 0 0 1 4
31 Warren,Audrey   30 4-7 0-1 5-6 1-3 4 2 4 3 1 0 13
01 Ebo,Lauren   25 5-13 0-0 0-0 6-7 13 1 1 0 1 0 10
10 Holle,Shay   21 2-4 0-1 0-0 3-2 5 0 0 2 0 1 4
22 Hunter,Kyndall   13 1-7 0-3 2-2 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
23 Gutierrez,Anissa   2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
34 Masudi,Femme   2 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 27-69 4-14 10-15 16-27 43 18 16 8 3 8 68
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 7-20 2-6 0-0
35.00 % 33.33 % 0.00%
2nd Quarter 9-16 1-1 3-5
56.25 % 100.00 % 60.00 %
3rd Quarter 8-17 1-4 3-4
47.06 % 25.00 % 75.00 %
4th Quarter 3-16 0-3 4-6
18.75 % 0.00 % 66.67 %
Total 27-69 4-14 10-15
  39.1 % 28.6 % 66.7 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 10 Scores Tied: 2 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 34 Fast Break Points: 8 Lead Changed: 2 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 15 Bench Points: 31

TCU 47

TCU 47
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
20 Heard,Lauren * 28 3-9 0-0 6-8 1-6 7 3 6 6 0 2 12
05 Morris,Yummy * 26 5-9 0-0 1-2 0-4 4 3 2 2 1 1 11
23 Berry,Michelle * 37 2-7 1-4 2-2 0-4 4 0 1 1 0 0 7
01 Jackson,Aahliyah * 33 2-4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 2 1 0 0 4
04 Adika,Okako * 15 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-3 3 5 1 5 0 0 3
15 Holmes,Aja   25 3-5 2-3 0-0 0-2 2 0 0 1 0 0 8
13 Diggs,Tavy   9 0-2 0-0 2-4 0-1 1 1 0 1 1 1 2
10 Bradley,Paige   9 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
32 Morris,Patricia   8 0-3 0-0 0-0 1-2 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
00 Germond,Caroline   6 0-2 0-1 0-0 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0
24 Mokwuah,Kayla   4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6-6 12 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 16-46 4-14 11-18 9-28 37 19 13 19 2 4 47
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
1st Quarter 3-7 0-2 4-6
42.86 % 0.00 % 66.67 %
2nd Quarter 3-11 1-5 2-4
27.27 % 20.00 % 50.00 %
3rd Quarter 6-15 1-3 2-4
40.00 % 33.33 % 50.00 %
4th Quarter 4-13 2-4 3-4
30.77 % 50.00 % 75.00 %
Total 16-46 4-14 11-18
  34.8 % 28.6 % 61.1 %

 

