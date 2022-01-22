15 Longhorns dominate TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs snapped a two-game home winning streak, falling to the No. 15-ranked Texas Longhorns 68-47 in Big 12 Conference play Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



TURNING POINT

TCU trailed by just six points after the first quarter of play, down 16-10, but Texas would go onto outscore the Horned Frogs 22-9 in the second quarter and never looked back. The Longhorns managed to drain 16-of-36 from the field in the first half, while limiting the Horned Frogs to make just 6-of-18 through the first two quarters.

FROG FACTS

• For the second straight game, TCU’s starters included Okako Adika , Aahliyah Jackson , Michelle Berry , Yummy Morris and Lauren Heard .

• Heard made her 109th career start, tying former teammate and current graduate assistant coach Kianna Ray for No. 8 all-time.

• Heard led the Frogs in scoring with 12 points. Y. Morris followed with 11 points for the Horned Frogs.

• Heard also led the team win rebounds (7) and assists (6).

• Heard was 6-of-8 from the free throw line. She has tallied 562 free throws in her career and is currently tied with Kelsey Griffin (Nebraska, 2006-10) at No. 5 all-time in Big 12 history.

• Aja Holmes led the team from beyond the three-point arc, draining two three-pointers on the day. She finished the game with eight points.

• Y. Morris registered her ninth block of the season. She has registered a block in four straight games and in six of the last seven overall.

Texas 68 Texas 68 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 11 Allen-Taylor,Joanne * 35 6-10 1-2 1-1 0-4 4 2 5 0 0 2 14 02 Matharu,Aliyah * 20 3-7 3-6 0-0 0-3 3 3 0 1 0 1 9 21 Moore,Aaliyah * 19 2-7 0-1 2-2 1-2 3 4 0 1 1 0 6 03 Harmon,Rori * 20 2-9 0-0 0-2 0-1 1 3 5 0 0 3 4 05 Gaston,DeYona * 13 2-5 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 3 0 0 0 1 4 31 Warren,Audrey 30 4-7 0-1 5-6 1-3 4 2 4 3 1 0 13 01 Ebo,Lauren 25 5-13 0-0 0-0 6-7 13 1 1 0 1 0 10 10 Holle,Shay 21 2-4 0-1 0-0 3-2 5 0 0 2 0 1 4 22 Hunter,Kyndall 13 1-7 0-3 2-2 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 23 Gutierrez,Anissa 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Masudi,Femme 2 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 27-69 4-14 10-15 16-27 43 18 16 8 3 8 68 Team Summary FG 3PT FT 1st Quarter 7-20 2-6 0-0 35.00 % 33.33 % 0.00% 2nd Quarter 9-16 1-1 3-5 56.25 % 100.00 % 60.00 % 3rd Quarter 8-17 1-4 3-4 47.06 % 25.00 % 75.00 % 4th Quarter 3-16 0-3 4-6 18.75 % 0.00 % 66.67 % Total 27-69 4-14 10-15 39.1 % 28.6 % 66.7 % Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 10 Scores Tied: 2 time(s) Points in the Paint: 34 Fast Break Points: 8 Lead Changed: 2 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 15 Bench Points: 31