AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January 23 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (11-6, 5-3 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5, 7-2 Home)



Last week the Bills put that whole “Patriots are back” jazz to rest by beating them by 30 at home. The Chiefs put a nail in the coffin of Big Ben and the Steelers at home by 21 last week. This week, both teams are gearing up to punch their tickets for the AFC championship game. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC divisional contest.



X-factors for This Game

The x-factor for the Bills will be the defensive line. They will have their hands full with containing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs x-factor will be their offensive line. The offensive line will need to protect Mahomes from start to finish.



Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills is on a five game win streak. They have wins over the New England Patriots (twice), New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. They are winning because they have Josh Allen under center. He has 4407 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He can beat you with his arm and legs! Look for the Bilsl to use slot receiver Cole Beasley in a larger capacity. He will be the x-factor for the offense. The Bills offense is averaging 28.4 points a game while the Chiefs defense is giving up 21 points per contest.



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play lights out. That’s the only way he knows how to play. He will need to get TE Travis Kelce involved early. Getting Kelce the ball will stretch the field and allow Mahomes to gain some confidence and rhythm early. Look for the Chiefs offense to establish the run in the first and second quarters. This plan would allow Mahomes to get comfortable in the third and fourth quarters. Mahomes is a dangerous man when he’s playing from behind. The Chiefs average 28 points per game on offense while Buffalo averages giving up 17 on defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buffalo Bills with a 52.1% chance of winning on the road and advancing to the AFC championship game. I’m taking the Chiefs by 12!



Final Score

Kansas City – 32

Buffalo – 20